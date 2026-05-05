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How scammers are using crisis conditions to lure Filipino workers

Filipinos warned against fake online job offers, illegal recruiters amid ongoing tensions

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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The DMW has been receiving reports regarding suspicious recruitment activities targeting Filipinos who are seeking immediate overseas employment in the region
The DMW has been receiving reports regarding suspicious recruitment activities targeting Filipinos who are seeking immediate overseas employment in the region
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Dubai: Filipinos seeking opportunities in the Middle East have been warned anew as illegal recruiters step up efforts to exploit the current geopolitical situation in parts of the region.

In advisory no. 22, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has noted that it has received reports of suspicious recruitment activities, including fake job offers and deceptive schemes circulating online.

Many of these target Filipinos seeking employment in the region, particularly through social media platforms and messaging applications.

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Demand creates opportunity for scams

The continued demand for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), combined with instability in parts of the Middle East, has created conditions that scammers are quick to exploit.

"The DMW warns that illegal recruiters and traffickers often exploit situations of conflict, uncertainty, and urgent deployment demand by offering seemingly attractive job opportunities, high salaries, and fast processing, only to subject workers to undocumented, unsafe, or exploitative conditions abroad," read the advisory.

According to the agency, the urgency to secure jobs can make applicants more vulnerable to such tactics, especially when opportunities appear limited or time-sensitive.

Crisis conditions increase risks

On the other hand, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs has maintained crisis alert levels in several areas across the Middle East. Some locations remain under heightened restrictions, voluntary repatriation, or mandatory evacuation stages.

"In such circumstances, unauthorised recruitment and irregular deployment expose Filipino workers to greater danger," said DMW.

Verification is key

With this, the DMW has urged aspiring and returning OFWs, as well as their families, to ensure that all recruitment processes are conducted through legitimate and verified channels.

Job seekers have been advised to confirm that recruitment agencies are licensed by the DMW and that job orders are officially approved.

Moreover, Filipinos have been told to avoid dealing with individuals who operate solely through platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Telegram, WhatsApp, or other unofficial mediums.

Authorities have emphasised that legitimate employment requires proper documentation, including valid contracts and official receipts.

"Do not accept arrangements involving tourist visas for employment purposes and do not transact with travel agencies, fixers, or unauthorised representatives offering overseas jobs," stated the agency.

Report suspicious activity

Meanwhile, the DMW has called on the public to report any suspicious recruiters, agencies, or online pages to its Migrant Workers Protection Bureau through official hotlines or email channels.

While overseas job opportunities remain available, verifying their legitimacy is essential to keep the safety and welfare of Filipino workers, particularly during periods of regional uncertainty.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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