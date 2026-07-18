Seeking jobs abroad? Here are the red flags you should never ignore

Here are the recruitment red flags workers should know before they sign, pay, or travel
Dubai: A high-paying job abroad. A quick departure. A recruiter promising a better life in just a few weeks.
For many jobseekers, these offers can appear to be the opportunity they have been waiting for. But behind some attractive promises are illegal recruitment schemes that can lead to exploitation, abuse, and human trafficking.
According to the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO), jobseekers should remain alert and learn to recognise the warning signs before accepting any overseas employment offer.
From unrealistic salaries to suspicious travel arrangements, illegal recruiters often use familiar tactics to gain trust. Here are the red flags workers should never ignore.
Promises of easy money, instant success, and unusually high salaries may seem appealing, but they can also be a warning sign.
Illegal recruiters often use attractive offers to convince jobseekers to act quickly without properly checking the details. Genuine opportunities come with clear processes, verified employers, and legal employment documents.
A legitimate overseas job requires the correct work documents and legal employment process.
The CFO has warned workers to be cautious of recruiters who ask them to travel on tourist or visit visas with promises of arranging employment later. Such shortcuts can leave workers without proper protection and increase their vulnerability.
Before sharing personal information or paying any fees, jobseekers should confirm that the recruiter is licensed and authorised.
Unlicensed recruiters can make false promises and leave workers with little or no support when problems arise.
A genuine recruitment process should be transparent.
Jobseekers should be cautious if they are asked to keep the job offer confidential, avoid informing family members, or accept arrangements without proper explanation. Secrecy can be a warning sign of possible exploitation.
Contracts and employment documents should always be checked and verified before signing.
Unclear agreements, missing details, or documents that cannot be authenticated can create serious risks later. A legitimate job offer should clearly state the position, salary, employer details, and working conditions.
A passport or identification card should never be taken away without a valid legal reason.
The CFO has highlighted that confiscating personal documents can restrict a worker’s freedom of movement and increase the risk of trafficking and exploitation.
Many recruiters now use digital platforms, but jobseekers should be careful when the entire recruitment process happens only through social media or unverified online channels.
A legitimate employer or recruiter should have official contact details and information that can be independently confirmed.
Changes to flight routes, travel arrangements, or destinations should not be ignored.
Unexplained changes may indicate that the actual destination or job conditions are different from what was originally promised.
A genuine job offer clearly explains the role, responsibilities, salary, and employment conditions.
Vague promises or unclear duties can hide serious risks. Workers should fully understand the job they are accepting before leaving their home country.
Excessive placement or recruitment fees can put workers in financial difficulty even before they start their jobs.
Illegal recruiters may use large payments to create debt and dependency. Jobseekers should be cautious of charges that are unclear, excessive, or not properly documented.
The excitement of working abroad should never come at the expense of safety. A genuine opportunity will not require secrecy, shortcuts, or blind trust. It will come with verified recruiters, proper documents, and a clear employment process.
The CFO has reminded aspiring overseas workers that taking a few extra steps to verify an offer can make the difference between a safe journey and a dangerous situation.
“A job offer that seems perfect may be hiding the warning signs of illegal recruitment and human trafficking. Stay alert, verify before you apply, and never ignore the red flags,” said the CFO.
Anyone who suspects a case of illegal recruitment or human trafficking has been encouraged to report it through the 1343 Actionline Against Human Trafficking.