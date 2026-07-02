GDRFA enhances real-time verification across global travel documents
Dubai: More than 900 forged and manipulated travel documents were detected in Dubai over the past 18 months, underscoring the emirate's investment in cutting-edge verification technologies and its growing role as a global leader in border security and travel document authentication.
The achievement by the Documents Inspection Center at the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) reflects its evolution from a traditional document-checking unit into an internationally recognised centre of excellence for travel document verification.
Amid increasingly sophisticated forgery techniques and the rapid transformation of digital identities, the Centre examined 20,307 travel documents, including passports, printed visas and electronic visas, reinforcing the integrity of Dubai’s borders and strengthening confidence in the global travel ecosystem.
Officials said the achievement reflects a broader vision that integrates advanced technology, highly trained national talent and international cooperation to build a future-ready border security system capable of detecting potential threats before they reach the country’s entry points.
The figures highlight the scale of the Centre’s operations.
Between 2025 and the first half of 2026, specialists conducted 20,307 technical examinations of travel documents. Of these, 15,746 were completed in 2025, while 4,561 were carried out during the first six months of 2026.
During the same period, 902 irregularities were detected, including forged documents, manipulated data, and digitally altered images. The cases comprised 689 violations in 2025 and 213 in the first half of 2026.
Officials said the results reflect the effectiveness of Dubai’s transforming digital screening systems and its shift towards predictive and data-driven border protection.
From inspection unit to global reference centre
The Documents Inspection Center has evolved beyond traditional verification work into a specialised knowledge hub for document security and forensic examination sciences.
Its international standing was strengthened after receiving ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, positioning it as a recognised regional and global reference in travel document verification.
The centre’s expertise has attracted delegations from several countries, including South Korea, the German Federal Police, European Union embassies, and GCC nations, all seeking to exchange expertise in document fraud detection and forensic verification methodologies.
Leadership: digital innovation strengthens trust in border systems
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said digital transformation remains central to enhancing confidence in Dubai’s travel ecosystem and border operations.
He stressed that innovation is no longer optional but essential to strengthening security and operational readiness.
“The adoption of advanced digitalisation and innovative solutions is a fundamental pillar in reinforcing global confidence in the travel ecosystem across Dubai’s airports,” said Lieutenant General Al Marri.
He added that the achievements of the Documents Inspection Center reflect the success of national talent in building a future-ready system that enhances border protection while maintaining the highest standards of efficiency and security.
Expanding digital capabilities and global database integration
A key pillar of the centre’s success is its enhanced electronic document system, which now includes passport samples from more than 80 countries.
This continuously updated global database has significantly enhanced the accuracy of document verification, while strengthening the capability to detect sophisticated forgery techniques at entry points.
Officials said the system enables real-time verification, ensuring Dubai remains aligned with the latest global advancements in travel security and identity management.
International partnerships and expert training
GDRFA Dubai has strengthened its international cooperation through knowledge-sharing partnerships, particularly with the Document Examination Laboratory of the German Federal Police at Frankfurt Airport.
The collaboration focuses on training sworn experts and forensic document analysts in line with international best practices.
To further enhance operational readiness, the centre delivered 122 hours of advanced specialised training, including 81 hours in 2025 and 41 hours in the first half of 2026.
Aqeel Al Najjar, Advisor at the Documents Inspection Center, said the unit operates on a proactive model that tracks global developments in security printing and digital identity systems.
“We operate through a proactive methodology that enables us to continuously monitor the latest developments in security printing technologies and digital identity solutions worldwide,” said Aqeel Al Najjar.
He added that this approach enhances the credibility and reliability of technical reports at both national and international levels.
Strong global presence in security forums
The documents inspection center has also expanded its international engagement through participation in leading global platforms, including Identity Week Europe in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, the Security Printing EMEA Conference in Abu Dhabi, and Seamless Middle East in Dubai.
The centre continues to follow developments in the EDISON Global Document System and is preparing for participation in GITEX Global 2026 in Dubai, reflecting its commitment to innovation and digital transformation.
Dubai’s model for future-ready border security
With its combination of advanced technology, international partnerships, and specialised expertise, GDRFA Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in border security innovation.
Officials said the results highlight not only the scale of operations but also the precision and sophistication of Dubai’s detection systems in identifying fraud and protecting international travel integrity.
As global travel becomes increasingly complex, Dubai’s model demonstrates how digital transformation and institutional expertise can work together to create a secure, efficient, and future-ready border ecosystem.