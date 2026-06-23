Dubai: Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has strengthened its position as a global leader in government communication by transforming years of institutional expertise into innovative knowledge-based models, methodologies and intellectual property assets that are now being shared across the government sector.

The impact of the initiative has extended beyond GDRFA Dubai itself. More than 35 government entities have benefited from the organisation's pioneering experiences and communication models through knowledge-sharing programmes and institutional collaboration, helping strengthen a culture of learning, integration and exchange of expertise across the public sector.

"At GDRFA Dubai, we believe the true value of achievement lies in its ability to create sustainable impact and transform successful experiences into institutional models and practices that contribute to enhancing government performance and strengthening Dubai's global standing," he said.

The authority also secured the Gold Stevie Award for the Most Innovative Communications Team in the Middle East and North Africa, the Best Marketing Campaign Award at the International Stevie Awards, and the Best Integrated Government Communication System award at the international level under the Sharjah Government Communication Award.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.