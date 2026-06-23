Innovation-driven system expands impact across 35 government entities worldwide
Dubai: Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has strengthened its position as a global leader in government communication by transforming years of institutional expertise into innovative knowledge-based models, methodologies and intellectual property assets that are now being shared across the government sector.
The initiative reflects Dubai's vision of making innovation, knowledge and institutional excellence key drivers of government development and global competitiveness.
In a significant achievement, GDRFA Dubai has registered more than 20 specialised intellectual properties covering communication, media, reputation management and stakeholder engagement. The assets include innovative frameworks, methodologies and operational models designed to preserve institutional knowledge and transform successful practices into sustainable resources that support long-term government excellence.
The authority said these efforts have contributed to building an integrated knowledge ecosystem that enhances operational efficiency, promotes continuous improvement and supports the development of modern government practices.
The impact of the initiative has extended beyond GDRFA Dubai itself. More than 35 government entities have benefited from the organisation's pioneering experiences and communication models through knowledge-sharing programmes and institutional collaboration, helping strengthen a culture of learning, integration and exchange of expertise across the public sector.
The success of the communication ecosystem has also earned widespread international recognition. GDRFA Dubai has received more than 14 local and global awards for excellence in communication initiatives, reputation management and institutional leadership.
Among its most notable achievements was attaining the Government Communication Standard at the Global Level Classification under the requirements of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme 2024.
The authority also secured the Gold Stevie Award for the Most Innovative Communications Team in the Middle East and North Africa, the Best Marketing Campaign Award at the International Stevie Awards, and the Best Integrated Government Communication System award at the international level under the Sharjah Government Communication Award.
Brigadier AbdulSamad Hussain Suleiman, Assistant Director General for the Leadership and Future Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said the local and international accomplishments reflect a deeply rooted institutional approach that views knowledge and innovation as essential drivers of sustainable development and organisational leadership.
"At GDRFA Dubai, we believe the true value of achievement lies in its ability to create sustainable impact and transform successful experiences into institutional models and practices that contribute to enhancing government performance and strengthening Dubai's global standing," he said.
Dr Najla Omar Al Dookhi, Director of the Marketing and Government Communication Department at GDRFA Dubai, said the achievements demonstrate how government communication has evolved into a mature knowledge-based ecosystem within the organisation.
"Government communication today is no longer limited to crafting messages. It extends to documenting experiences, producing models, exporting best practices and creating sustainable institutional impact," she said.
Al Dookhi added that the registration of intellectual property assets, international award wins and the sharing of expertise with government entities highlight GDRFA Dubai's ability to transform communication into a catalyst for excellence, innovation and institutional leadership, while supporting Dubai's position as a global model for advanced government work.