The results of the initiative were announced during a ceremony attended by senior government officials, including Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority; Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; Dr Louay Mohammed Belhoul, Director General of the Dubai Legal Affairs Department and Member of The Executive Council of Dubai; Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA Dubai; Dr Mohammed Abdulwahab Al Ansari, Director of the Strategy Office at the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation; and Ahmed Abdulkarim Al Fahim, Director of the Strategy and Institutional Excellence Office and Chairman of the Excellence Committee at the Dubai Sports Council.