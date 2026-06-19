The crackdown, led by the Investigation and Follow-up Department within the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector, forms part of ongoing efforts to protect community members from misleading practices and raise awareness about the risks associated with dealing with unapproved service providers.

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has taken decisive action against violations involving the promotion of unauthorised visa and residency services through social media platforms, in a move aimed at safeguarding the public and ensuring that all services are accessed exclusively through official channels.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, stressed that protecting customers and strengthening trust in government service systems remain top strategic priorities. He affirmed that combating unauthorised practices is essential to safeguarding customers’ rights and ensuring that visa and residency services are obtained through approved channels, in line with Dubai’s vision of delivering proactive and reliable digital government services.

The Directorate urged residents and visitors to obtain visa and residency services only through official and approved channels, and to avoid engaging with unverified advertisements or offers circulating on social media. It also advised the public to verify service providers before sharing personal information or making any payments.

In coordination with relevant authorities and in accordance with applicable legal regulations, GDRFA Dubai took necessary measures against the violators. The action, officials said, underscores the Directorate’s commitment to protecting customers’ rights and ensuring compliance with laws governing entry and residency services.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.