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GDRFA clarifies visit visa rules for relatives and friends

Single and multiple-entry visas available as GDRFA Dubai explains sponsorship rules

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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GDRFA Dubai has clarified visit visa rules for relatives and friends.
GDRFA Dubai has clarified visit visa rules for relatives and friends.
GDRFA

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has clarified the requirements for the UAE's visit visa for family and relatives, a scheme that allows residents to sponsor loved ones and friends for short-term visits, with stays of up to 120 days a year.

The authority said applicants can choose between single-entry and multiple-entry visas valid for 30, 60 or 90 days. Visitors can also extend their stay from within the UAE, subject to approval and compliance with regulations.

A single-entry visa permits one visit during the approved period, while a multiple-entry visa allows travellers to enter and leave the UAE several times during the visa's validity, offering greater flexibility for those with regional travel plans.

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Salary requirements for sponsors

GDRFA Dubai has set minimum income limit based on the visitor's relationship to the sponsor.

Residents sponsoring first-degree relatives, including parents, spouses and children, must earn at least Dh4,000 per month. Sponsoring second- and third-degree relatives such as siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, uncles, aunts and cousins requires a minimum monthly salary of Dh8,000.

Residents wishing to sponsor a friend must have a monthly salary of at least Dh15,000.

Sponsors must hold a valid UAE residence visa and Emirates ID. Income can be verified through a salary certificate, attested labour contract or partnership documents for business owners.

Documents required

Applicants must submit:

• Sponsor's Emirates ID and passport copy

• Visitor's passport copy and recent photograph

• Proof of income

• Proof of accommodation

• Attested marriage, birth or family relationship certificates where applicable

The visitor's passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of application.

Visa fees

Single-entry visit visa fees start at Dh200 for 30 days, Dh300 for 60 days and Dh400 for 90 days. For travellers seeking greater flexibility, multiple-entry visas are priced at Dh300 for 30 days, Dh500 for 60 days and Dh700 for 90 days.

The fees are exclusive of VAT, medical insurance and other applicable service charges.

Applicants must also provide a refundable security deposit of Dh1,000 for single-entry visas, while multiple-entry visas require a Dh2,000 refundable financial guarantee.

How to apply

Residents holding Dubai-issued residence visas can apply for visit visas through GDRFA Dubai’s Smart Services platform, the GDRFA mobile application, Amer centres or Customer Happiness Centres. Online applications can also be completed using UAE Pass.

Applicants must submit documents proving their relationship to the UAE resident or citizen they intend to visit, along with details outlining the purpose of the visit.

According to GDRFA Dubai, most applications are processed within 48 hours, while approved visitors are required to enter the UAE within 60 days from the date the visa is issued.

Strong demand and key benefits

The relatives and friends visit visa continues to see strong demand, with GDRFA Dubai issuing 29,456 visas during the first half of 2026.

The service enables residents to reunite with loved ones through a simple digital application process, offering flexible visit options while enhancing the customer experience. GDRFA Dubai said the initiative supports the UAE’s position as a global hub for living, tourism and social connectivity.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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Tourist-destinationsUAEDubaiDubai tourismGDRFA

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