GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Dubai offers single-entry visas to visitors within 48 hours

Visitors to Dubai can obtain single-entry tourist visas valid for either 30 or 60 days

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Visitors can apply for a single-entry visa within 48 hours to stay for 30 to 60 days.
Visitors can apply for a single-entry visa within 48 hours to stay for 30 to 60 days.
Shutterstock

People wishing to visit Dubai can obtain a single-entry tourist visa within 48 working hours after completing the required application procedures, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai said, highlighting efforts to simplify entry for international visitors.

The authority said single-entry tourist visas are available for 30 or 60 days and are expected to be issued within 48 working hours once all required documents have been submitted.

In a post on its official Instagram account, the GDRFA said applicants can apply through accredited tour offices, which process applications using simplified and fast procedures designed to provide a seamless travel experience.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to the authority, applicants must submit a personal photograph, a copy of a valid passport, and, for certain nationalities, a national identity card from their home country. Once the required documents are complete, the application is processed within a short period.

The initiative forms part of Dubai's ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as a leading global tourism destination by expanding digital services and simplifying the visitor journey from application to arrival, in line with the emirate's rapidly growing tourism and travel sector.

Representatives of accredited tourism offices said tourist visa applications are often approved within hours after all requirements have been met, with some visitors receiving their visas in as little as two to three hours, underscoring Dubai's drive to facilitate and accelerate entry procedures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Tourists ride camels at a desert resort in Dubai at sunset on October 19, 2025.

Why Dubai sees tourists as more than visitors

6m read
Omani passport holders are required to apply online for travel authorisation before departure. Once approved, visitors may enter Sri Lanka for up to 30 days and are permitted two entries during the validity period.

Sri Lanka waives tourist visa fees for Omani citizens

2m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

How will Dubai’s medical-visa deal help patients?

2m read
Dubai simplifies medical visas to boost health tourism

Dubai simplifies medical visas to boost health tourism

3m read