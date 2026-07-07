New tourist Package Visa pilot targets smoother trips and longer stays in the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia has launched a Package Visa pilot to simplify tourist travel, allowing eligible visitors to obtain a tourist visa as part of an integrated travel package that includes flights, accommodation and other travel services.
The initiative, reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), is being rolled out through approved travel and tourism service providers in selected pilot markets.
Eligible travellers can apply for a tourist visa through a single integrated package.
Packages can include round-trip flights, stays at licensed hospitality facilities and electronic visa applications.
Visitors can add experiences such as events, activities and tourism attractions to their travel plans.
The service reduces the need to manage separate flight, hotel and visa arrangements.
Only approved travel providers with digital platforms, technical capabilities and 24/7 customer support can offer the service.
The Package Visa is part of the Kingdom’s wider efforts to expand tourism access under Vision 2030.
The initiative was developed through collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and the Insurance Authority.
Since launching its tourist e-Visa programme, Saudi Arabia has introduced several flexible entry options, including visa on arrival and the Stopover Transit Visa. These measures have contributed to tourism growth, with the Kingdom welcoming more than 29 million inbound visitors in 2025.
Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the initiative represents the next step in creating a smoother travel experience for visitors.
“Saudi Arabia’s tourism story has always been about ambition, openness, and continuous progress. With the Package Visa, we are taking the next step: empowering our travel and tourism partners, simplifying the journey for visitors, and creating a smarter, more seamless way to experience Saudi Arabia,” he said, according to SPA.
The Package Visa will allow travel companies to create complete itineraries that make trips to Saudi Arabia more convenient.
The ministry said the initiative could encourage longer stays, richer visitor experiences and increased tourism spending by making travel arrangements easier.
Saudi Arabia said the programme reflects its continued push towards easier entry, stronger private-sector partnerships and more seamless tourism experiences for international visitors.