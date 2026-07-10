Travellers can obtain an e-visa through bundled bookings covering flights and hotels
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has identified the first seven countries whose citizens can benefit from its newly launched Visa Package programme, allowing eligible travellers to obtain an electronic tourist visa as part of a bundled travel booking.
The initial phase covers visitors from Egypt, Jordan, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Mexico, with the Ministry of Tourism saying more nationalities will be added in future stages.
Under the programme, eligible travellers can complete their travel arrangements through a single booking that combines return flights, accommodation at licensed tourist hotels and an electronic tourist visa, eliminating the need to submit a separate visa application or visit a Saudi embassy.
The ministry said the visa is issued electronically within 48 hours of completing the package purchase. Travellers receive their visa, travel insurance and travel documents by email after booking through an authorised travel provider.
Two travel agencies, Reserval and Almosafer, have so far been accredited to offer the service.
The visa is valid for three months, allows single entry, and permits stays ranging from two days to 88 days.
The travel package must include a confirmed return flight, accommodation at a Ministry of Tourism-licensed hotel with a minimum four-star rating and the electronic visa application.
The minimum package price is set at SR4,000 per adult for the first two days, with an additional SR1,000 for each consecutive day. The total visa fee amounts to SR402.21, including visa issuance and travel insurance.
Travellers may also add optional services, including event tickets and leisure experiences, to their bookings.
While the packages do not include Umrah-related services or arrangements in Makkah and Madinah, visa holders are permitted to travel throughout Saudi Arabia after arrival, including both holy cities.
If flights or accommodation are cancelled because of unforeseen circumstances, refunds and booking changes will be handled in accordance with the policies of the authorised travel service provider.
The Ministry of Tourism said the list of eligible countries will be expanded as the programme enters future phases.