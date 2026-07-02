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Planning a Korea trip? Check if you can still skip this visa fee

Visa fee break for package tourists from 6 countries to South Korea lasts till end-2026

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Gyeongbokgung Palace, South Korea.
Gyeongbokgung Palace, South Korea.
Pexels.com/@daejeung

Manila: Travelers from the six countries will continue to enjoy lower travel costs when visiting South Korea after the government extended its Group Tourist (C-3-2) visa application fee waiver for organised tour groups through December 31, 2026.

Under the extension announced by South Korea's Ministry of Justice, applicants traveling as part of an accredited group tour from certain countries remain exempt from paying the $15 (Dh55 or about ₱850) visa application fee.

The countries covered are:

  • China

  • India

  • Vietnam

  • The Philippines

  • Indonesia and

  • Cambodia.

Travellers from these countries will remain exempt from paying the $15 visa application fee.

Group Tourist Visa

Note that the waiver applies to the C-3-2 Group Tourist Visa, which is issued to travelers joining organised package tours arranged by authorised travel agencies.

Individual tourist visa applicants are not covered by the fee exemption.

The ministry said the extension is intended to maintain the country's strong inbound tourism recovery, encourage more overseas visitors, and support airlines, hotels, retailers and other tourism-related businesses.

Reviving international travel

The measure was originally introduced as part of broader efforts to revive international travel following the pandemic and has since been extended due to its positive impact on visitor arrivals.

For Filipino travelers planning a group vacation, the continued waiver provides modest savings while making South Korea an even more attractive destination during the peak holiday and autumn travel seasons.

The country remains one of the most popular overseas destinations for Filipinos, thanks to its world-famous K-pop and K-drama culture, shopping districts, culinary scene, historical palaces and four-season attractions.

The announcement comes as South Korea continues to roll out initiatives aimed at attracting more foreign visitors amid intensifying competition among Asian tourism destinations.

Authorities have also been expanding digital visa services, promoting regional tourism outside Seoul, and hosting major international events to boost arrivals.

Documents, role of travel agencies

Travelers are reminded that the fee waiver does not exempt applicants from visa requirements.

Group tourists must still submit the required documents and meet eligibility criteria set by South Korean immigration authorities through their accredited travel agencies.

With the extension now in place until the end of 2026, organised tour groups from the six eligible countries — including the Philippines — have a longer window to take advantage of lower visa costs when planning trips to South Korea.

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