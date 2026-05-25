Free ETA visas rolled out for 40 countries; travellers still need pre-arrival approval
Dubai: Sri Lanka has introduced a new free Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) tourist visa scheme for travellers from 40 countries, including India, Pakistan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and the US, in a move aimed at easing entry for short-term visitors.
The new system took effect on May 25, allowing eligible nationals to obtain a 30-day tourist visa free of charge under Sri Lanka’s ETA system.
However, Sri Lankan authorities clarified that travellers from these countries must still apply for an ETA before arrival, even though the visa fee has been waived.
The new visa-free ETA list covers a broad mix of countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and Oceania, including India and Pakistan, two key South Asian markets for regional travel.
Nationals from the following 40 countries can now obtain a free tourist visa (ETA) for 30 days:
Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, United Kingdom and the United States.
Sri Lanka said the scheme applies to travellers holding Diplomatic, Official, Service or Ordinary passports from these countries.
Despite the waiver, Sri Lanka Tourism said all foreign nationals must continue to obtain an ETA before travelling to Sri Lanka.
This also applies to nationals travelling under bilateral reciprocal arrangements with Maldives, Seychelles and Singapore.
Under the Maldives arrangement, Maldivian nationals will receive a 90-day tourist visa through the ETA system, while travellers from the other eligible countries will receive a 30-day tourist visa with double-entry permission, valid from the date of first arrival within that 30-day period.
Sri Lanka also said ETA applications for nationals from the 40 listed countries, as well as Maldives, Seychelles and Singapore, will now be processed free of charge.
Travellers who paid ETA fees before May 25, 2026, however, will not receive refunds.
Visitors entering Sri Lanka under the free visa scheme can apply for a visa extension beyond 30 days, but will have to pay the applicable extension fee.
Sri Lanka said travellers from countries not included in the new 40-country list will continue to be subject to the existing ETA rules and regulations.
Sri Lankan authorities also issued separate guidance for travellers from Cameroon, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Afghanistan.
Visitors from these countries who wish to apply for an ETA must do so through a Sri Lankan sponsor at the Head Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Battaramulla.
Required documents include:
Request letter from the Sri Lankan sponsor
Affidavit from the Sri Lankan sponsor signed before a Justice of the Peace or lawyer
Certified copy of NIC or passport of the Sri Lankan sponsor
Applicant’s police clearance report
Applicant’s passport photocopy
Proof of accommodation
Sri Lanka also said travellers from Taiwan-China, Kosovo and Syria applying for tourist or business visas must similarly apply through a Sri Lankan sponsor via the Department of Immigration and Emigration’s head office.
Applicants will need to submit the same supporting documents required under the sponsor-based application process.