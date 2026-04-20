GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

India, Sri Lanka discuss proposal for oil pipeline

Colombo meeting reviews oil link plan, regional energy hub and neighbourly cooperation

Last updated:
بر
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan meets Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan meets Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
X | @MEAIndia

COLOMBO: Indian Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake discussed the proposed link between India and the island nation through an oil pipeline, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said here on Sunday.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Radhakrishnan and Dissanayake also had productive discussions on further deepening the multifaceted bilateral ties, housing projects and fishermen issues between the two South Asian neighbours, Press Trust of India reported.

“Some initiatives that are underway from the Indian side and some proposals that have already been discussed between the two countries, notable amongst them, the project related to the energy hub in Trincomalee and the proposal to link India and Sri Lanka through an oil pipeline,'' he added.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Nuwan Thushara is moving to courts

Thushara moves court to play IPL for RCB

2m read
Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Sri Lanka refused ground access to US warplanes

2m read
A police vehicle carrying Sri Lanka's Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) enters the Karapitiya hospital, where the rescued Iranian sailors are being treated, in Galle on March 5, 2026.

Sri Lanka takes control of Iranian vessel off coast

3m read
Sri Lankan security personnel walk past dead bodies covered with blankets amid blast debris at St. Anthony's Shrine following an explosion in the church in Kochchikade in Colombo on April 21, 2019.

Sri Lanka detains ex-spy chief over Easter bombings

2m read