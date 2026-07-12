Saudi Arabia’s new Package Visa: Six countries eligible for faster tourist visas

Jordan, Egypt, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Mexico get streamlined Saudi entry
Saudi Arabia has launched a new Package Visa initiative, announcing the first six countries eligible for the scheme that allows travellers to obtain a tourist visa through a single integrated travel package.
The programme aims to simplify the visitor journey by combining flights, accommodation and electronic visa services into one booking process.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, the service is currently available to travellers from Jordan, Egypt, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Mexico.
The Package Visa allows visitors to arrange flights, licensed hotel accommodation and an electronic tourist visa through approved travel providers, eliminating the need to apply for a tourist visa separately.
The electronic visa is issued within 48 hours of completing the purchase of an approved travel package, removing the need to visit a Saudi embassy or submit a standalone visa application, according to Saudi Gazette.
Travellers must select an approved package through an authorised travel agency, complete payment digitally, and receive their visa, travel insurance and travel documents by email.
The Ministry of Tourism has so far accredited two providers — Reserval and Almosafer — to offer the service.
The single-entry tourist visa is valid for three months, allowing visitors to stay in the Kingdom for a minimum of two days and a maximum of 88 days.
A confirmed round-trip flight
Accommodation at a Ministry of Tourism-licensed hotel rated four stars or above
Electronic visa application processing
The minimum package price is SR4,000 per adult for the first two days, with an additional SR1,000 for each extra day.
Travellers can also add optional services, including event tickets, leisure activities and tourism experiences.
The Package Visa does not include Umrah arrangements or services in Mecca and Madinah. However, visa holders can travel anywhere in Saudi Arabia after arrival, including both holy cities.
The visa cannot be cancelled separately after issuance. If a travel package is cancelled, the associated visa will also be revoked.
The Ministry of Tourism said more nationalities will be added to the programme in future phases as Saudi Arabia continues to expand access for international visitors.
Travellers can apply for a tourist visa through a single integrated package.
Packages may include return flights, licensed accommodation, e-visa services and tourism experiences.
The service combines travel, stay and visa arrangements through approved providers.
Only authorised travel companies with digital platforms and 24/7 support can offer the packages.
The Package Visa is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to expand tourism access under Vision 2030, developed in partnership with the Ministries of Tourism, Foreign Affairs, Interior and the Insurance Authority. The Kingdom has also introduced flexible entry options, including visa-on-arrival and Stopover Transit Visa programmes, to support tourism growth.