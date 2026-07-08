New system becomes the Kingdom's official platform for issuing and managing visas
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved the establishment of a unified national visa platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, making it the Kingdom’s official platform for visa services.
The decision was taken during a Cabinet session chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister, in Jeddah on Tuesday.
The Cabinet also approved agreements with Hungary, Kazakhstan and Poland on mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic, service and special passports.
Minister of Media Salman Al Dosari said the Cabinet reviewed the state’s activities over recent days, particularly efforts to strengthen relations with brotherly and friendly countries and intensify joint coordination in support of international peace and security.
The Cabinet praised Saudi Arabia’s participation in the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Week, including the Kingdom’s reaffirmation of its commitment to working with international organisations to combat terrorism, eliminate its roots and dry up its sources of financing.
It also welcomed the unanimous adoption by the UN Human Rights Council of a Saudi-led resolution on empowering women in cybersecurity, building on a global initiative launched by the Crown Prince.
The Cabinet said Saudi Arabia’s first-place global ranking in the 2026 ICT Development Index reflected the continued development of the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and regulatory environment, alongside the growth of its digital economy as the largest in the Middle East and North Africa.
On domestic affairs, the Cabinet reviewed performance indicators across strategic sectors and commended the growth of the nonprofit sector, with the number of organisations rising to more than 7,200 by the end of 2025 and volunteers reaching 1.7 million.
The Cabinet also approved several memorandums of understanding and authorisations, including cooperation with Singapore in social development, Turkey in justice, Spain in modern transport methods, and Oman in the museums sector.