Saudi Civil Defence issues safety advisory: Jazan residents urged to follow guidance

Authorities outline precautions as region braces for potential hazards
Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense said the danger has passed in Jazan Province after the National Early Warning Platform issued an emergency warning.
Authorities urged residents to continue following official Civil Defense instructions and avoid gathering in affected areas or filming.
Civil Defense advised people who receive emergency warnings to remain calm and move to a safe place, preferably indoors and away from windows and glass.
Those outdoors should enter the nearest building or seek shelter behind a solid barrier. People were also advised not to leave buildings until the danger has passed.
Drivers who receive a warning should pull over away from bridges and high-rise buildings.
Civil Defense urged residents to avoid dangerous areas and follow updates through official channels.
In an emergency, residents in Jazan and other regions outside Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province can call 998.