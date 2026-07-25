Saudi Civil Defence: Danger has passed in Yanbu Governorate

Saudi Civil Defence says danger has passed in Yanbu after earlier emergency alert
The Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence has announced that the danger in Yanbu Governorate has passed.
In an update, the authority urged residents to continue following Civil Defence instructions, avoid gathering in affected areas and refrain from filming. It also reminded the public to call 911 in case of an emergency.
Earlier, the Directorate had issued a warning through the National Early Warning Platform, alerting residents to a potential danger in Yanbu Governorate.
At the time, people were advised to remain calm, follow official instructions and move immediately to the nearest safe place inside a building, away from windows, until the all-clear was given.
The Civil Defence also instructed residents not to leave buildings until the danger had passed, avoid open areas, balconies and glass windows, and refrain from gathering or taking photographs. Motorists who received the alert while driving were advised to pull over safely, away from bridges and high-rise buildings.
Residents were urged to report emergencies by calling 911 in Mecca, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 998 in the rest of the Kingdom, and to follow updates only through official channels.
Remain calm and follow official instructions.
Move immediately to the nearest safe place, preferably inside a building or an interior room away from windows.
Stay indoors until authorities confirm the danger has passed.
Do not leave your home or building until the all-clear is given.
Keep away from open areas, windows and glass.
Do not stand on balconies or rooftops.
If you are outdoors, enter the nearest building or shelter behind a solid barrier.
Avoid crowds and stay away from dangerous areas.
Do not take photos or videos of the incident.
If you receive the alert while driving, pull over safely away from bridges and high-rise buildings.
Report emergencies by calling 911 in Mecca, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 998 in the rest of Saudi Arabia.
Follow updates and instructions only through official government channels.