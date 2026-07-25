Saudi Civil Defence: Danger has passed in Yanbu Governorate

Remain calm and follow official instructions.

Move immediately to the nearest safe place, preferably inside a building or an interior room away from windows.

Stay indoors until authorities confirm the danger has passed.

Do not leave your home or building until the all-clear is given.

Keep away from open areas, windows and glass.

Do not stand on balconies or rooftops.

If you are outdoors, enter the nearest building or shelter behind a solid barrier.

Avoid crowds and stay away from dangerous areas.

Do not take photos or videos of the incident.

If you receive the alert while driving, pull over safely away from bridges and high-rise buildings.

Report emergencies by calling 911 in Mecca, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 998 in the rest of Saudi Arabia.