Seafarers urged to follow safety regulations and check vessels before departure
Dubai: Two Saudi citizens have been rescued after their vessel suffered a mechanical failure at sea off Yanbu governorate in the Medina region, border guard authorities said.
The General Directorate of the Border Guard said search and rescue teams responded to the incident and provided the stranded individuals with the necessary assistance before bringing the situation under control.
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Saudi authorities renewed calls for boat owners and seafarers to comply with maritime safety regulations and ensure their vessels are seaworthy before heading out to sea.
The Border Guard also urged the public to contact emergency number 911 in the regions of Mecca, Medina and the Eastern Province, or 994 in other parts of the kingdom, to request assistance in maritime emergencies.
The rescue highlights the ongoing role of Saudi search and rescue teams in responding to incidents along the Kingdom's Red Sea and Gulf coastlines.