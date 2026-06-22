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Saudi Arabia rescues two citizens after boat breaks down off Yanbu

Seafarers urged to follow safety regulations and check vessels before departure

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Two Saudi citizens have been rescued after their vessel suffered a mechanical failure at sea off Yanbu governorate in the Medina region.
Two Saudi citizens have been rescued after their vessel suffered a mechanical failure at sea off Yanbu governorate in the Medina region.
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Dubai: Two Saudi citizens have been rescued after their vessel suffered a mechanical failure at sea off Yanbu governorate in the Medina region, border guard authorities said.

The General Directorate of the Border Guard said search and rescue teams responded to the incident and provided the stranded individuals with the necessary assistance before bringing the situation under control.

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Saudi authorities renewed calls for boat owners and seafarers to comply with maritime safety regulations and ensure their vessels are seaworthy before heading out to sea.

The Border Guard also urged the public to contact emergency number 911 in the regions of Mecca, Medina and the Eastern Province, or 994 in other parts of the kingdom, to request assistance in maritime emergencies.

The rescue highlights the ongoing role of Saudi search and rescue teams in responding to incidents along the Kingdom's Red Sea and Gulf coastlines.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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