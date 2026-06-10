Six Saudis, one Egyptian brought safely ashore after mechanical failure at sea
Saudi Arabia's Border Guard rescued seven people after their vessel suffered a mechanical failure while at sea off the coast of Rabigh in the Mecca region, authorities said.
The General Directorate of the Border Guard said the rescued group comprised six Saudi citizens and one Egyptian resident. Search and rescue teams responded immediately after receiving a distress report, reached the vessel and safely transported all seven occupants to shore without injuries.
The authority said its maritime search and rescue units remain on standby around the clock to respond to emergencies and accidents in Saudi waters.
It urged seafarers to comply with maritime safety regulations before and during their voyages, including ensuring vessels are seaworthy and wearing life jackets at all times.
The authority also advised the public to call 911 for emergencies in the Mecca, Medina and Eastern Province regions, or 994 in other parts of the kingdom, to request assistance in maritime incidents