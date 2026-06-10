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Saudi Border Guard rescues seven after vessel breaks down off Rabigh coast in Mecca region

Six Saudis, one Egyptian brought safely ashore after mechanical failure at sea

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia's Border Guard rescued seven people after their vessel suffered a mechanical failure while at sea off the coast of Rabigh in the Mecca region.
Saudi Arabia's Border Guard rescued seven people after their vessel suffered a mechanical failure while at sea off the coast of Rabigh in the Mecca region.
Saudi Gazette

Saudi Arabia's Border Guard rescued seven people after their vessel suffered a mechanical failure while at sea off the coast of Rabigh in the Mecca region, authorities said.

The General Directorate of the Border Guard said the rescued group comprised six Saudi citizens and one Egyptian resident. Search and rescue teams responded immediately after receiving a distress report, reached the vessel and safely transported all seven occupants to shore without injuries.

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The authority said its maritime search and rescue units remain on standby around the clock to respond to emergencies and accidents in Saudi waters.

It urged seafarers to comply with maritime safety regulations before and during their voyages, including ensuring vessels are seaworthy and wearing life jackets at all times.

The authority also advised the public to call 911 for emergencies in the Mecca, Medina and Eastern Province regions, or 994 in other parts of the kingdom, to request assistance in maritime incidents

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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