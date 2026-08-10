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Oman Coast Guard rescues three after boat capsizes off Qurum beach

Separate operation saves child at risk of drowning off Sohar

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman Coast Guard rescues three after boat capsizes off Qurum beach
Arabian Stories

Dubai: Oman’s Coast Guard rescued three people after their boat capsized while they were kayaking off Al Qurum Beach in the Wilayat of Bausher, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.

The three were rescued by Coast Guard teams following the incident off the popular Muscat beach. No further details about their condition were immediately provided.

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In a separate incident, a Coast Guard patrol in North Al Batinah Governorate rescued a child who was at risk of drowning off Silver Jubilee Park in the Wilayat of Sohar.

The patrol spotted the child in difficulty and intervened, bringing the child to safety and providing first aid at the scene, the ROP said. The child was reported to be in good health following the rescue.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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