Separate operation saves child at risk of drowning off Sohar
Dubai: Oman’s Coast Guard rescued three people after their boat capsized while they were kayaking off Al Qurum Beach in the Wilayat of Bausher, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.
The three were rescued by Coast Guard teams following the incident off the popular Muscat beach. No further details about their condition were immediately provided.
In a separate incident, a Coast Guard patrol in North Al Batinah Governorate rescued a child who was at risk of drowning off Silver Jubilee Park in the Wilayat of Sohar.
The patrol spotted the child in difficulty and intervened, bringing the child to safety and providing first aid at the scene, the ROP said. The child was reported to be in good health following the rescue.