Three French tourists die as sightseeing boat capsizes off Muscat coast

25 French tourists, a guide, and the captain were aboard a boat that overturned near Oman

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Three French tourists were killed and two others sustained minor injuries after a tourist boat carrying a group of French visitors capsized off the coast of Muttrah, the Royal Oman Police said on Tuesday.

The police said the vessel was carrying 25 French tourists, in addition to a tour guide and the boat’s captain, when it overturned about 2.5 nautical miles from Sultan Qaboos Port.

Emergency teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority responded immediately to the incident, providing on-site medical treatment to the injured, whose conditions were described as stable.

Authorities confirmed that all remaining passengers were safely accounted for. Investigations are continuing to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident.

