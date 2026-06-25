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Oman Coast Guard rescues four crew members from sinking vessel off Muscat

Wooden merchant boat was taking on water near Muttrah sailing towards Africa

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Four crew members rescued from sinking vessel off Oman coast. They were sailing towards Africa.
Four crew members rescued from sinking vessel off Oman coast. They were sailing towards Africa.
IANS

Oman's Coast Guard has rescued four crew members after a wooden merchant vessel began sinking off the coast of Muttrah in Muscat Governorate, the Royal Oman Police said on Thursday.

The Coast Guard Command responded swiftly after receiving a report that the vessel was taking on water while sailing towards an African country, the ROP said in a statement.

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The four crew members, who were of Asian and African nationalities, were safely evacuated from the vessel during the operation.

Authorities said Coast Guard teams moved swiftly to the scene and secured the crew before the situation deteriorated further.

The incident underscores the role of maritime rescue units in responding to emergencies along Oman's busy coastline and shipping routes.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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