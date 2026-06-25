Wooden merchant boat was taking on water near Muttrah sailing towards Africa
Oman's Coast Guard has rescued four crew members after a wooden merchant vessel began sinking off the coast of Muttrah in Muscat Governorate, the Royal Oman Police said on Thursday.
The Coast Guard Command responded swiftly after receiving a report that the vessel was taking on water while sailing towards an African country, the ROP said in a statement.
The four crew members, who were of Asian and African nationalities, were safely evacuated from the vessel during the operation.
Authorities said Coast Guard teams moved swiftly to the scene and secured the crew before the situation deteriorated further.
The incident underscores the role of maritime rescue units in responding to emergencies along Oman's busy coastline and shipping routes.