Coast Guard, fishermen coordinate swift rescue
Three Omani citizens were rescued after their vessel capsized in open waters off the coast of Barka, authorities said.
The Royal Oman Police said the Coast Guard Unit, in coordination with the crew of a local fishing boat, carried out the rescue operation in South Al Batinah Governorate, ensuring the safety of those on board.
The distressed vessel was later secured and towed to the marine dock at the fishing port in the Wilayat of Barka.
Police said the situation was handled effectively through swift coordination between authorities and local fishermen, confirming that all three individuals were safe.
Barka is a coastal city and Wilayah in the Al Baţinah region, in northern Oman. Bordered by the Sea of Oman and the Hajar Mountains in southern Al Batinah.