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Three Omanis rescued after boat capsizes off Barka coast

Coast Guard, fishermen coordinate swift rescue

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Oman flag sign with coast background.
Oman flag sign with coast background.
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Three Omani citizens were rescued after their vessel capsized in open waters off the coast of Barka, authorities said.

 The Royal Oman Police said the Coast Guard Unit, in coordination with the crew of a local fishing boat, carried out the rescue operation in South Al Batinah Governorate, ensuring the safety of those on board.

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 The distressed vessel was later secured and towed to the marine dock at the fishing port in the Wilayat of Barka.

 Police said the situation was handled effectively through swift coordination between authorities and local fishermen, confirming that all three individuals were safe.

Barka is a coastal city and Wilayah in the Al Baţinah region, in northern Oman. Bordered by the Sea of Oman and the Hajar Mountains in southern Al Batinah.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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