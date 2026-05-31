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Oman arrests passenger for trying to smuggle more than 6kg of marijuana through Muscat airport

17 packages of marijuana weighing 6.179kg concealed in passenger's luggage

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Passenger arrested for trying to smuggle over 6kg of marijuana through Muscat airport.
Passenger arrested for trying to smuggle over 6kg of marijuana through Muscat airport.
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Omani customs authorities have seized more than six kilograms of marijuana concealed in the luggage of a passenger arriving at Muscat International Airport, as the Sultanate continues its efforts to combat drug smuggling.

Customs officials said 17 packages of marijuana weighing a total of 6.179kg were discovered hidden inside the traveller’s personal baggage during inspection procedures at the airport.

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The passenger was detained and the seized narcotics were handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal action, customs officials said.

Oman has intensified border security and anti narcotics operations in recent years, with customs, police and security agencies reporting a series of drug seizures at airports, seaports and land crossings.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that drug trafficking and smuggling offences carry severe penalties under Omani law, including lengthy prison terms and substantial fines.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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