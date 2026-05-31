17 packages of marijuana weighing 6.179kg concealed in passenger's luggage
Omani customs authorities have seized more than six kilograms of marijuana concealed in the luggage of a passenger arriving at Muscat International Airport, as the Sultanate continues its efforts to combat drug smuggling.
Customs officials said 17 packages of marijuana weighing a total of 6.179kg were discovered hidden inside the traveller’s personal baggage during inspection procedures at the airport.
The passenger was detained and the seized narcotics were handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal action, customs officials said.
Oman has intensified border security and anti narcotics operations in recent years, with customs, police and security agencies reporting a series of drug seizures at airports, seaports and land crossings.
Authorities have repeatedly warned that drug trafficking and smuggling offences carry severe penalties under Omani law, including lengthy prison terms and substantial fines.