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Ambulance driver killed, crew injured in emergency response crash in Oman

Crew members seriously injured after the ambulance overturned

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Ambulance driver killed, crew injured in emergency response crash in Oman
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An Omani ambulance driver was killed and several crew members were seriously injured after an ambulance belonging to Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) overturned while responding to an emergency call in North Al Batinah Governorate, authorities said.

The CDAA said the accident occurred while the crew was carrying out its duties in the governorate.

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In a statement, the authority confirmed that the driver died at the scene, while injured crew members were transferred for treatment after emergency teams responded to the incident.

The CDAA did not disclose the cause of the accident or specify the number of injured personnel.

The authority extended its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the line of duty.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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