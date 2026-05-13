Crew members seriously injured after the ambulance overturned
An Omani ambulance driver was killed and several crew members were seriously injured after an ambulance belonging to Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) overturned while responding to an emergency call in North Al Batinah Governorate, authorities said.
The CDAA said the accident occurred while the crew was carrying out its duties in the governorate.
In a statement, the authority confirmed that the driver died at the scene, while injured crew members were transferred for treatment after emergency teams responded to the incident.
The CDAA did not disclose the cause of the accident or specify the number of injured personnel.
The authority extended its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the line of duty.