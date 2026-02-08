The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene
Dubai: Three people were killed and three others injured in a multi-vehicle road collision in the Wilayat of Liwa, in Oman’s North Al Batinah Governorate, authorities said on Sunday.
According to the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, the crash involved three vehicles and occurred earlier in the day, prompting an emergency response from rescue and medical teams.
Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical and were transferred to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.
Emergency crews worked to secure the area and assist those trapped in the wreckage, officials said. The authority confirmed that medical teams provided on-site care before transporting the injured to healthcare facilities.
The incident came hours after a separate accident involving a truck on the Muscat Expressway, which caused traffic disruption, though officials said the two incidents were not connected.
