GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Three killed, three injured in multi-vehicle accident in Oman

The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The crash occurred earlier in the day, prompting an emergency response from rescue and medical teams.
The crash occurred earlier in the day, prompting an emergency response from rescue and medical teams.
X/@CDAA_OMAN

Dubai: Three people were killed and three others injured in a multi-vehicle road collision in the Wilayat of Liwa, in Oman’s North Al Batinah Governorate, authorities said on Sunday.

According to the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, the crash involved three vehicles and occurred earlier in the day, prompting an emergency response from rescue and medical teams.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical and were transferred to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

Emergency crews worked to secure the area and assist those trapped in the wreckage, officials said. The authority confirmed that medical teams provided on-site care before transporting the injured to healthcare facilities.

The incident came hours after a separate accident involving a truck on the Muscat Expressway, which caused traffic disruption, though officials said the two incidents were not connected.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
OmanAccidents

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A farmer used his sickle to kill a leopard that attacked his son in India. Picture for illustrative purposes.

Farmer kills leopard to save son, case registered

1m read
FILE - Randy Santos, center, is arraigned in criminal court for the murder of four homeless men, Oct. 6, 2019, in New York.

Man who killed 4 people on NYC streets heard 'voices'

4m read
All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three killed in Salalah road crash involving camel

1m read
Tragic night in Oman as road crash kills four, including Malappuram native

Malayali among four killed in Oman road crash

1m read