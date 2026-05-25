Civil Aviation Authority restores aerial sports and drone activities
Dubai: Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority has resumed issuing permits for drone operations and aerial sports activities across the Sultanate, according to a statement issued by the authority on Monday.
The authority said operating permits for unmanned aerial vehicles, including governmental, commercial and recreational drones, would once again be granted in designated green zones through the Serb platform.
The decision also includes the resumption of paragliding, paramotor activities, aerial sports aircraft operations and aviation-related sporting events across Oman.
In its circular, the Civil Aviation Authority said the decision takes immediate effect and will remain valid until further notice, adding that the situation would continue to be assessed regularly in line with ongoing developments.
The authority urged all operators and participants to comply fully with the regulations outlined in the circular to ensure the highest standards of safety and security.