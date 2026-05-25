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Oman resumes drone permits and aerial sports activities

Civil Aviation Authority restores aerial sports and drone activities

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The decision also includes the resumption of paragliding, paramotor activities, aerial sports aircraft operations and aviation-related sporting events across Oman.
The decision also includes the resumption of paragliding, paramotor activities, aerial sports aircraft operations and aviation-related sporting events across Oman.
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Dubai: Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority has resumed issuing permits for drone operations and aerial sports activities across the Sultanate, according to a statement issued by the authority on Monday.

The authority said operating permits for unmanned aerial vehicles, including governmental, commercial and recreational drones, would once again be granted in designated green zones through the Serb platform.

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The decision also includes the resumption of paragliding, paramotor activities, aerial sports aircraft operations and aviation-related sporting events across Oman.

In its circular, the Civil Aviation Authority said the decision takes immediate effect and will remain valid until further notice, adding that the situation would continue to be assessed regularly in line with ongoing developments.

The authority urged all operators and participants to comply fully with the regulations outlined in the circular to ensure the highest standards of safety and security.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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