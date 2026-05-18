Oman Sustainability Week 2026: Oman Cables showcases sustainability-led innovation

A key focus of Oman Cables' presence this year is E Path, the industry’s first label of sustainability for cables based on measurable and internationally recognised criteria, aligned with global standards and certified by a third party, ensuring transparency and credibility in sustainability claims. Through this methodology, E Path supports Oman Cables commitment to decarbonisation, circular economy, and Scope 3 emission reduction, while providing customers with a clear and reliable way to select sustainable products.