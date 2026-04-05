Dubai issues new customs rules to route cargo via Oman amid logistics disruptions

Temporary framework details land transit system linking Dubai shipments to global markets
Dubai: Dubai has introduced a detailed customs framework to reroute cargo through Oman, formalising procedures for a temporary land-based corridor aimed at easing pressure on disrupted sea and air routes.
The directive, issued under Customs Notice No. (06/2026) on April 4, allows cargo to move from Dubai to global destinations via Oman’s ports and airports using a land corridor through the Hatta border crossing.
Authorities said the measure is intended to “ensure continuity of supply chains and facilitate trade movement” during what they described as “current operational challenges affecting sea and air connectivity to GCC destinations.”
The framework expands on the Dubai–Oman green corridor initiative announced in March, adding operational detail across sea and air cargo flows.
The notice applies to two main cargo streams:
Shipments arriving in Dubai from global markets and re-exported
Goods originating in Dubai’s local market for export
Both can now be routed overland through Oman before being shipped onward internationally.
For sea cargo, shipments arriving at designated Dubai ports, including free zones, can be transferred by land to Oman’s seaports. Similarly, exports from Dubai’s domestic market can follow the same route via Hatta.
Air cargo follows a parallel structure. Shipments arriving at Dubai airports, or processed locally for export, can be transported by truck to Oman and then flown out via Omani airports.
All cargo movements under the scheme must be handled by approved operators. The notice specifies that “all movements of cargo under this Notice shall be carried out by a trusted bonded operator,” with DP World Logistics and dnata named as the initial operators for sea and air cargo respectively.
These operators are responsible for managing sealed shipments, documentation, and coordination between Dubai and Oman customs authorities.
The directive outlines a multi-stage clearance process.
Cargo arriving in Dubai must first be declared under existing customs systems, either as transit or export. Shipments are then scanned, sealed, and transported in bonded trucks under Dubai Customs supervision to the Hatta border.
At Hatta, authorities verify seals and documentation. The notice states that in cases of “tampering or suspicion,” customs may inspect cargo or reapply seals before allowing onward movement.
Once across the border, Oman Customs conducts its own checks at Al Wajajah, including inspection and verification of seals, before clearing cargo for onward shipment through designated ports or airports.
The framework introduces changes to transit requirements.
For certain shipments handled by approved operators, “the requirement for a cash deposit shall be waived and replaced by a letter of guarantee,” reducing upfront financial obligations.
Export cargo originating in Dubai does not require deposits or guarantees under the scheme, reflecting its classification as outbound trade.
Operators are also required to provide advance cargo information to both Dubai and Oman customs authorities, particularly for air shipments.
The temporary facilitation applies to “all types of goods,” with the exception of items listed under a separate customs notice.
Where shipments are subject to additional regulatory controls, the notice requires that “all applicable permits, approvals, or clearances shall be obtained” before movement begins.
Existing Dubai Customs policies governing transit cargo remain in force unless explicitly modified by the new directive.
Officials emphasised that the framework is time-bound but open-ended. The notice states the facilitation “is temporary in nature and shall remain in force during the current exceptional situation, until further notice.”
The move underscores a broader shift in regional logistics, as authorities turn to land corridors to offset disruptions in traditional shipping and aviation routes.
By linking Dubai’s logistics network with Oman’s ports and airports, the corridor creates an alternative export pathway at a time when reliability across conventional channels remains under strain.