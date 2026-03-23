Public and private sectors align to protect supply chains amid disruption
Dubai: Dubai is moving to safeguard the flow of goods and cargo, with government entities and private sector leaders meeting to assess risks and ensure supply chains continue to function smoothly.
Dubai Chambers brought together 100 private sector representatives in a session held with Dubai Customs and DP World, focusing on logistics challenges emerging from current regional developments.
The discussions centred on maintaining operational continuity, identifying bottlenecks, and ensuring that trade flows remain stable despite external pressures.
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Participants shared first-hand insights into the pressures facing shipping and logistics operations, with a focus on practical solutions that can be implemented quickly.
The session explored how coordination between authorities and businesses can help reduce delays, improve efficiency and maintain service levels across key sectors.
The approach reflects a shift toward active monitoring of supply chain conditions, with businesses seeking faster response mechanisms to manage disruptions.
Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said the emirate’s logistics framework continues to support business confidence during periods of uncertainty.
“Dubai’s integrated logistics ecosystem has reinforced the confidence of the local and international business community in the remarkable efficiency and readiness that set the emirate’s economy apart. Supported by proactive government policies, close cooperation between the public and private sectors, and strong institutional agility, Dubai’s logistics network has strengthened the private sector’s ability to respond to the challenges arising from the recent developments affecting the region and the wider world, further consolidating Dubai’s position as a key hub on the global trade map.”
He added that close coordination remains central to maintaining stability across sectors.
“Dubai Chambers remains committed to supporting companies operating in the emirate and strengthening their competitiveness, regardless of the current circumstances. This underlines the importance of the partnership between the public and private sectors as a fundamental pillar of economic resilience and sustainable growth. Through close and ongoing coordination with all relevant entities, we are keen to provide targeted support that safeguards the interests of the business community and enhances the resilience and readiness of all economic sectors.”
The meeting forms part of a broader series of engagements aimed at tracking business conditions and refining response strategies.
Dubai Chambers is continuing to work with companies across sectors to assess evolving needs, strengthen competitiveness and ensure that operations remain efficient even as global conditions shift.
The focus remains on keeping goods moving without disruption, while building a more responsive system that can adapt quickly to changing market dynamics.