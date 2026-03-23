“Dubai Chambers remains committed to supporting companies operating in the emirate and strengthening their competitiveness, regardless of the current circumstances. This underlines the importance of the partnership between the public and private sectors as a fundamental pillar of economic resilience and sustainable growth. Through close and ongoing coordination with all relevant entities, we are keen to provide targeted support that safeguards the interests of the business community and enhances the resilience and readiness of all economic sectors.”

“Dubai’s integrated logistics ecosystem has reinforced the confidence of the local and international business community in the remarkable efficiency and readiness that set the emirate’s economy apart. Supported by proactive government policies, close cooperation between the public and private sectors, and strong institutional agility, Dubai’s logistics network has strengthened the private sector’s ability to respond to the challenges arising from the recent developments affecting the region and the wider world, further consolidating Dubai’s position as a key hub on the global trade map.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.