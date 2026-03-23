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Dubai Chambers meets firms on cargo flow amid regional disruption

Public and private sectors align to protect supply chains amid disruption

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai Chamber of Commerce Office in Dubai.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce Office in Dubai.
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Dubai: Dubai is moving to safeguard the flow of goods and cargo, with government entities and private sector leaders meeting to assess risks and ensure supply chains continue to function smoothly.

Dubai Chambers brought together 100 private sector representatives in a session held with Dubai Customs and DP World, focusing on logistics challenges emerging from current regional developments.

The discussions centred on maintaining operational continuity, identifying bottlenecks, and ensuring that trade flows remain stable despite external pressures.

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Businesses flag real-time challenges

Participants shared first-hand insights into the pressures facing shipping and logistics operations, with a focus on practical solutions that can be implemented quickly.

The session explored how coordination between authorities and businesses can help reduce delays, improve efficiency and maintain service levels across key sectors.

The approach reflects a shift toward active monitoring of supply chain conditions, with businesses seeking faster response mechanisms to manage disruptions.

Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said the emirate’s logistics framework continues to support business confidence during periods of uncertainty.

“Dubai’s integrated logistics ecosystem has reinforced the confidence of the local and international business community in the remarkable efficiency and readiness that set the emirate’s economy apart. Supported by proactive government policies, close cooperation between the public and private sectors, and strong institutional agility, Dubai’s logistics network has strengthened the private sector’s ability to respond to the challenges arising from the recent developments affecting the region and the wider world, further consolidating Dubai’s position as a key hub on the global trade map.”

He added that close coordination remains central to maintaining stability across sectors.

“Dubai Chambers remains committed to supporting companies operating in the emirate and strengthening their competitiveness, regardless of the current circumstances. This underlines the importance of the partnership between the public and private sectors as a fundamental pillar of economic resilience and sustainable growth. Through close and ongoing coordination with all relevant entities, we are keen to provide targeted support that safeguards the interests of the business community and enhances the resilience and readiness of all economic sectors.”

Ongoing engagement with private sector

The meeting forms part of a broader series of engagements aimed at tracking business conditions and refining response strategies.

Dubai Chambers is continuing to work with companies across sectors to assess evolving needs, strengthen competitiveness and ensure that operations remain efficient even as global conditions shift.

The focus remains on keeping goods moving without disruption, while building a more responsive system that can adapt quickly to changing market dynamics.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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