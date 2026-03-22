Scherpenberg said: “I’m in touch with Belgian companies here every day. What really stands out is the confidence these businesses have in Dubai’s economic model. The resilience we have observed in the past continues to shape how the international business community views Dubai today. Dubai’s record speaks for itself. The city isn’t just resilient, it’s built on a base that allows it to adapt and thrive, even when the world is unpredictable. The economy is diverse, the leadership is solid, and the vision looks decades ahead.”