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Dubai and Oman activate green corridor to speed up cargo movement

New customs initiative aims to boost trade flow and supply chains

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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People stand along the corniche at Sultan Qaboos port in Oman's capital Muscat on February 5, 2026.
People stand along the corniche at Sultan Qaboos port in Oman's capital Muscat on February 5, 2026.
AFP-LOIC VENANCE

Dubai: Dubai Customs has announced the activation of a “green corridor” between the emirate and the Sultanate of Oman for sea and air shipments, in cooperation with Oman’s General Administration of Customs.

The initiative is designed to enhance the smooth flow of trade and strengthen supply chains between the two sides by introducing faster and more efficient customs procedures.

Under the green corridor, shipment data will be submitted in advance, allowing goods to be cleared quickly upon arrival through approved channels under the green corridor framework.

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Officials said the move reflects ongoing efforts to facilitate cross-border trade, improve logistics efficiency and support economic integration between the UAE and Oman.

The initiative is expected to reduce clearance times, streamline procedures and provide greater ease for businesses operating across both markets.

Related Topics:
Oman

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