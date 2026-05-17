Route linking Oman-Dubai through Hatta Border Crossing proved effective in weeks of launch
Dubai: Dubai Customs’ “Green Corridor” initiative was launched as an emergency trade facilitation measure. Within weeks, it evolved into one of the Gulf’s most significant alternative logistics routes, helping businesses reroute cargo away from disrupted maritime corridors while keeping trade flows moving across the region.
The initiative, activated in cooperation with Oman Customs in March 2026, came as regional developments began affecting key shipping routes and placing global supply chains under pressure. Dubai Customs said the corridor was operationalised within 72 hours after disruptions started impacting traditional sea lanes. The response reflected a growing challenge facing global trade hubs.
As shipping disruptions, geopolitical tensions, rising insurance costs, and congestion increasingly affect established maritime routes, governments and logistics operators are being forced to develop alternative transport networks capable of sustaining cargo movement during periods of instability. Dubai’s Green Corridor was designed to do exactly that.
The Green Corridor is an accelerated customs and logistics route linking Oman and Dubai through the Hatta Border Crossing.
Under the system, cargo arriving through Oman can be redirected overland into Dubai under streamlined customs procedures, allowing shipments to bypass delays affecting conventional shipping routes.
The initiative allows containers destined for Jebel Ali Port, Dubai’s local market, and re-export operations to continue moving through alternative land routes while remaining under customs supervision.
Dubai Customs described the corridor as a “vital trade artery” that helped sustain regional and international cargo flows during a period of significant pressure on global supply chains.
The route effectively created a contingency logistics network capable of redirecting shipments away from disrupted maritime pathways while reducing delays for businesses dependent on fast cargo movement.
The Green Corridor was introduced in response to disruptions affecting regional shipping routes and maritime trade operations.
While Dubai Customs did not specify individual incidents, the disruptions triggered operational challenges across logistics networks, including shipping delays, route diversions, rising freight and insurance costs, and mounting congestion at alternative ports.
For Dubai, maintaining uninterrupted trade flows carries broader economic importance. The emirate serves as one of the world’s largest re-export and logistics hubs, connecting cargo flows between Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. Any prolonged disruption to shipping routes can affect importers, exporters, retailers, manufacturers, logistics companies, and free-zone operators that depend on predictable cargo movement.
The Green Corridor was intended to minimise those risks by creating a rapid-response alternative transport route. Dubai Customs said the initiative was developed in close cooperation with customers and strategic partners to ensure trade continuity and preserve supply-chain resilience during changing regional conditions.
The scale of the shift became visible almost immediately after the corridor was activated. According to Dubai Customs, customs declarations processed through the Green Corridor increased from around 12,000 in March to nearly 100,000 in April 2026.
The total value of goods transported through the corridor, including insurance and freight costs, rose from Dh1 billion to more than Dh8 billion during the same period. The figures illustrate how rapidly companies adjusted supply-chain operations once an alternative route became available.
Importers and logistics providers facing delays or uncertainty along traditional maritime routes appear to have increasingly redirected cargo through Oman and onward into Dubai via land transport.
The increase in declaration volumes also highlights the extent to which businesses prioritised operational continuity and route diversification during the disruptions.
The system relies on a combination of digital customs integration, advance cargo processing, and continuous customs supervision. Dubai Customs said shipments are transported in sealed trucks under full customs monitoring throughout transit, allowing cargo to move quickly while maintaining security controls and procedural compliance.
Advanced customs systems process pre-arrival cargo information, manifests, bills of lading, and shipment data before goods reach border crossings. That allows customs teams to accelerate inspection, verification, and clearance procedures without compromising shipment integrity or security requirements.
Unified customs procedures and customs seals also allow businesses to move cargo more flexibly across borders while reducing administrative delays. The initiative effectively combines physical transport infrastructure with digital customs coordination to create a faster alternative trade route.
Dubai Customs expanded the initiative beyond the UAE-Oman land corridor by introducing facilitation measures for shipments entering through Fujairah and Khorfakkan.
Under the revised procedures, containers arriving at those ports can move directly overland to Dubai immediately after arrival instead of completing standard customs clearance processes at the originating ports.
The measure reduces cargo dwell times and shortens overall shipment processing periods for businesses operating through alternative ports. The strategy reflects a broader logistics diversification effort aimed at reducing dependence on a single trade route or maritime gateway during periods of disruption.
Dubai Customs also extended the allowable transit period for goods from 30 days to 90 days in response to operational feedback from companies and logistics operators. The change gave businesses additional time to reorganise transport schedules, warehouse operations, and supply-chain planning as regional shipping conditions evolved.
Longer transit windows are particularly important during periods of disruption because businesses often face unpredictable delivery schedules, rerouting requirements, customs bottlenecks, and port congestion.
The extension provided companies with greater operational flexibility while reducing pressure on cargo operators dealing with changing regional logistics conditions.
The Green Corridor is as much an economic resilience initiative as it is a customs programme. Dubai’s position as a global trade and logistics hub depends heavily on its ability to maintain uninterrupted cargo movement during periods of instability. The emirate’s ports, airports, free zones, and re-export networks are central to its broader economic model.
The initiative demonstrated Dubai’s ability to rapidly deploy alternative logistics infrastructure while coordinating between customs authorities, ports, logistics companies, and the private sector.
Dubai Customs said the corridor reinforced the emirate’s position as a globally connected trade hub capable of sustaining commercial activity under changing conditions.
Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said the initiative reflected Dubai’s “proactive and flexible approach” to managing regional and international developments while supporting business continuity and economic sustainability.
He said Dubai Customs worked closely with relevant entities and strategic partners to create an operational framework capable of preserving trade continuity and maintaining business confidence under all circumstances.
The Green Corridor may also offer an early indication of how regional logistics systems could evolve in response to future disruptions. Trade hubs are increasingly investing in route diversification, digital customs integration, and contingency infrastructure as supply-chain resilience becomes a larger strategic priority for governments and businesses alike.
Dubai Customs said the initiative could serve as a practical model for future regional integration frameworks by strengthening logistics resilience through alternative trade routes capable of maintaining cargo flows during emergencies affecting traditional shipping lanes.
The rapid growth in shipment volumes moving through the corridor suggests businesses are willing to quickly restructure logistics operations when alternative systems provide predictable customs procedures, operational flexibility, and faster cargo movement.
That shift reflects a broader recalibration taking place across global trade networks, where resilience and adaptability are increasingly becoming as important as speed and scale.