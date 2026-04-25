Gulf trade faces new shock as Hormuz disruptions test global supply chains

Shipping bottlenecks and energy risks strain flows as Gulf routes face fresh pressure
Dubai: Trade flows across the Middle East face mounting strain as geopolitical tensions disrupt critical shipping routes, raising questions over whether the shock will reshape global commerce or prove temporary.
A new analysis by PwC highlights how escalating risks around the Strait of Hormuz — a key artery for energy and industrial commodities — have exposed structural vulnerabilities in the region’s logistics networks.
Roughly one-fifth of global seaborne jet fuel and natural gas passes through the strait, alongside significant volumes of ammonia, sulfur and aluminium, making it one of the world’s most consequential trade corridors.
The latest disruption, triggered by regional escalation and airspace closures, differs from earlier supply-chain shocks in both scale and complexity.
Container cargo can often be rerouted, albeit at higher cost and longer transit times
Liquefied natural gas shipments, by contrast, rely on specialised infrastructure and are far less flexible
Disruptions therefore risk both immediate shortages and longer-term price pressures as buyers compete for alternatives
That dual shock — supply loss followed by cost escalation — is already feeding through supply chains.
During earlier disruptions in the Red Sea, shipping networks adjusted by diverting millions of containers through alternative routes. That flexibility came at a price: longer journeys, higher freight costs and operational complexity. The Hormuz disruption presents a more fundamental constraint.
Gateway access itself can be restricted
Cargo volumes have fallen sharply, with about 0.5 million containers stranded across Gulf logistics networks
Inland transport and multimodal alternatives are being pushed to absorb the shock
The result is a system that remains functional but increasingly stretched.
PwC argues that the region’s response so far reflects “responsive resilience” — the ability to reroute cargo, activate backup corridors and maintain operations under pressure. That may no longer be sufficient.
“Responsive resilience alone is no longer sufficient,” the report said, pointing to a need for structural change in how trade networks are designed and managed. The next phase, it suggests, will require:
Investment in alternative trade corridors
Greater integration of rail, ports and aviation networks
Wider adoption of digital supply-chain tools for real-time visibility
Stronger cross-border coordination across Gulf economies
This shift reflects a broader global trend toward “corridor resilience”, where reliability under stress becomes as important as speed or cost.
The disruption comes as global trade enters a more fragmented phase, shaped by geopolitical tensions, tariffs and shifting alliances. For the Middle East, that presents a mixed outlook:
Some trade flows may not return to pre-crisis patterns
New routes and partnerships could emerge, reshaping regional trade maps
Competition between corridors is likely to intensify
At the same time, the region’s infrastructure investments — including ports, rail projects and digital logistics systems — position it to capture new flows if it can offer reliability and integration.
Executives in the transport and logistics sector remain cautiously optimistic. A majority expect domestic growth to strengthen, even as short-term volatility persists, according to PwC survey data.
The longer-term question is whether the current disruption accelerates a structural shift in global trade. PwC frames the moment as a potential inflection point:
Moving from transit hub to integrated trade ecosystem
Expanding value-added logistics and industrial capacity
Reducing reliance on single chokepoints
The stakes are high. Trade disruptions, climate risks and technological change are already forcing industries across the region to adapt, with hundreds of billions of dollars in economic value in flux.
Whether the latest shock becomes a lasting turning point will depend on how quickly governments and businesses translate short-term fixes into long-term strategy. For now, the system is still adjusting — but under increasing pressure.