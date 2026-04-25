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Gulf trade faces new shock as Hormuz disruptions test global supply chains

Shipping bottlenecks and energy risks strain flows as Gulf routes face fresh pressure

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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A container vessel transits the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global trade and energy corridor, as tensions in the Gulf disrupt shipping and drive oil prices higher.
A container vessel transits the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global trade and energy corridor, as tensions in the Gulf disrupt shipping and drive oil prices higher.
AFP file

Dubai: Trade flows across the Middle East face mounting strain as geopolitical tensions disrupt critical shipping routes, raising questions over whether the shock will reshape global commerce or prove temporary.

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A new analysis by PwC highlights how escalating risks around the Strait of Hormuz — a key artery for energy and industrial commodities — have exposed structural vulnerabilities in the region’s logistics networks.

Roughly one-fifth of global seaborne jet fuel and natural gas passes through the strait, alongside significant volumes of ammonia, sulfur and aluminium, making it one of the world’s most consequential trade corridors.

The latest disruption, triggered by regional escalation and airspace closures, differs from earlier supply-chain shocks in both scale and complexity.

  • Container cargo can often be rerouted, albeit at higher cost and longer transit times

  • Liquefied natural gas shipments, by contrast, rely on specialised infrastructure and are far less flexible

  • Disruptions therefore risk both immediate shortages and longer-term price pressures as buyers compete for alternatives

That dual shock — supply loss followed by cost escalation — is already feeding through supply chains.

System under strain

During earlier disruptions in the Red Sea, shipping networks adjusted by diverting millions of containers through alternative routes. That flexibility came at a price: longer journeys, higher freight costs and operational complexity. The Hormuz disruption presents a more fundamental constraint.

  • Gateway access itself can be restricted

  • Cargo volumes have fallen sharply, with about 0.5 million containers stranded across Gulf logistics networks

  • Inland transport and multimodal alternatives are being pushed to absorb the shock

The result is a system that remains functional but increasingly stretched.

Resilience to reinvention

PwC argues that the region’s response so far reflects “responsive resilience” — the ability to reroute cargo, activate backup corridors and maintain operations under pressure. That may no longer be sufficient.

“Responsive resilience alone is no longer sufficient,” the report said, pointing to a need for structural change in how trade networks are designed and managed. The next phase, it suggests, will require:

  • Investment in alternative trade corridors

  • Greater integration of rail, ports and aviation networks

  • Wider adoption of digital supply-chain tools for real-time visibility

  • Stronger cross-border coordination across Gulf economies

This shift reflects a broader global trend toward “corridor resilience”, where reliability under stress becomes as important as speed or cost.

Fragmentation, opportunity

The disruption comes as global trade enters a more fragmented phase, shaped by geopolitical tensions, tariffs and shifting alliances. For the Middle East, that presents a mixed outlook:

  • Some trade flows may not return to pre-crisis patterns

  • New routes and partnerships could emerge, reshaping regional trade maps

  • Competition between corridors is likely to intensify

At the same time, the region’s infrastructure investments — including ports, rail projects and digital logistics systems — position it to capture new flows if it can offer reliability and integration.

Executives in the transport and logistics sector remain cautiously optimistic. A majority expect domestic growth to strengthen, even as short-term volatility persists, according to PwC survey data.

Strategic pivot

The longer-term question is whether the current disruption accelerates a structural shift in global trade. PwC frames the moment as a potential inflection point:

  • Moving from transit hub to integrated trade ecosystem

  • Expanding value-added logistics and industrial capacity

  • Reducing reliance on single chokepoints

The stakes are high. Trade disruptions, climate risks and technological change are already forcing industries across the region to adapt, with hundreds of billions of dollars in economic value in flux.

Whether the latest shock becomes a lasting turning point will depend on how quickly governments and businesses translate short-term fixes into long-term strategy. For now, the system is still adjusting — but under increasing pressure.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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