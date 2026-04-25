Gulf trade faces new shock as Hormuz disruptions test global supply chains

During earlier disruptions in the Red Sea, shipping networks adjusted by diverting millions of containers through alternative routes. That flexibility came at a price: longer journeys, higher freight costs and operational complexity. The Hormuz disruption presents a more fundamental constraint.

Roughly one-fifth of global seaborne jet fuel and natural gas passes through the strait, alongside significant volumes of ammonia, sulfur and aluminium, making it one of the world’s most consequential trade corridors.

A new analysis by PwC highlights how escalating risks around the Strait of Hormuz — a key artery for energy and industrial commodities — have exposed structural vulnerabilities in the region’s logistics networks.

At the same time, the region’s infrastructure investments — including ports, rail projects and digital logistics systems — position it to capture new flows if it can offer reliability and integration.

“Responsive resilience alone is no longer sufficient,” the report said, pointing to a need for structural change in how trade networks are designed and managed. The next phase, it suggests, will require:

PwC argues that the region’s response so far reflects “responsive resilience” — the ability to reroute cargo, activate backup corridors and maintain operations under pressure. That may no longer be sufficient.

Whether the latest shock becomes a lasting turning point will depend on how quickly governments and businesses translate short-term fixes into long-term strategy. For now, the system is still adjusting — but under increasing pressure.

The stakes are high. Trade disruptions, climate risks and technological change are already forcing industries across the region to adapt, with hundreds of billions of dollars in economic value in flux.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.