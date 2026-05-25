UAE launches Dh1 billion fund to support business continuity efforts
Prague: Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said no party should be allowed to dominate the Strait of Hormuz or use it as leverage against the global economy, as the UAE outlined its response to mounting disruptions affecting international trade routes during a strategic dialogue in Prague.
Speaking during a panel discussion titled “Ripple Effect: How the Conflict with Iran is Shaping Global Economies and Policies” at GLOBSEC Forum 2026 held in Prague, Al Zeyoudi said the Strait of Hormuz must remain a free and open international waterway critical to global trade and energy supplies.
Addressing an audience of international officials, business leaders and policymakers in the Czech capital, the minister said the UAE had moved to contain the economic fallout from regional instability by activating alternative trade corridors and accelerating long-term logistics transformation plans, according to Al khaleej newspaper.
“The Strait of Hormuz must remain open and accessible to international navigation,” Al Zeyoudi said, adding that no single party should be able to control or weaponise such a strategic maritime passage against global markets.
He outlined a series of immediate measures adopted by the UAE following Iranian aggression targeting Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, and Tehran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which he said disrupted global energy supplies and placed pressure on international trade flows.
Among the steps taken, Al Zeyoudi highlighted the activation of alternative trade routes designed to bypass the Strait of Hormuz and maintain supply chain continuity.
He also pointed to the launch of a Dh1 billion economic support fund aimed at ensuring business continuity and providing targeted assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises.
“The logistics restructuring programme we originally planned to deliver over a decade is now being implemented within years,” he said, noting that recent geopolitical developments had accelerated existing economic and infrastructure strategies.
Al Zeyoudi also reaffirmed the UAE’s long-term trade strategy, saying the country’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements programme remains a key driver of external trade growth.
He said the UAE has concluded 35 trade agreements with partners across six continents, helping push the country’s non-oil foreign trade to $1.03 trillion in 2025 and reinforcing its position as a resilient global trade hub.