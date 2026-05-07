UAE launches ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’ platform to advance industrial growth

Sheikh Mohamed: "Platform reflects UAE’s vision for future backed by investments in tech"
Dubai: The UAE launched the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” platform as part of its push to strengthen the country’s industrial sector, expand advanced manufacturing capabilities and build a more resilient national economy amid growing global supply chain challenges.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’ platform was launched, embodying the UAE’s ambitious vision for a future driven by industry, as part of its efforts to build a more resilient and sustainable national industrial model.”
“I was pleased to attend Make it in the Emirates 2026, where leaders, innovators, and experts came together to chart the future of industrial growth and economic resilience across our natio," the President wrote on his X account.
“Recognising the critical importance of fostering national ambition and readiness, the UAE will continue to forge strategic partnerships and invest in industry, artificial intelligence, and technology, in recognition of the importance of this vital sector in supporting its national economy and enhancing its global competitiveness,” he added.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also expressed his pleasure at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during his tour of the event.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during his visit to the “Make it in the Emirates 2026’’.
“During my visit to the ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’’, I with met President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, my brother, the companion on the journey and my leader. I also listened to Emirati youth, saw thousands of goods and products manufactured in the UAE, where I saw the future of industry in the country.”.
“Make it in the Emirates” forms a key pillar of the UAE’s strategy to diversify the economy and strengthen the industrial sector’s contribution to long-term growth. The launch comes as the UAE intensifies efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience and reduce dependence on single import markets amid ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.
Late last month, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, announced the launch of a National Programme to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience aimed at bolstering economic security, ensuring the sustainable flow of essential goods and reinforcing the UAE’s readiness to address global geopolitical and economic shifts.
Al Zeyoudi said the programme was developed and tested during the period of Iran’s attacks on the UAE and several countries in the region, with the objective of enhancing the country’s ability to manage disruptions affecting global supply chains.
The minister said then the initiative takes into account ongoing geopolitical and geo-economic developments, including rising logistics and insurance costs, as well as closures and disruptions resulting from regional conflicts and wars.
More than 150 essential commodities have been analysed under the programme, according to Al Zeyoudi. While many are currently imported from specific international markets, alternative sourcing channels have been identified to maintain supply continuity during periods of global disruption.
He added then that the programme includes plans to localise the manufacturing of several strategic goods within the UAE, alongside exploring international investment opportunities in sectors considered critical to national supply security.
Al Zeyoudi described the initiative as a joint effort between government and private sector entities, with implementation expected through agreements with several countries and strategic partners to strengthen the UAE’s preparedness.
The “Make it in the Emirates 2026” platform, launched on May 4, would served as a venue to present these strategic goods to investors and business leaders, opening opportunities for industrial investment and the transfer of production technologies to the UAE.
According to Al Zeyoudi, the programme is designed to create an integrated and efficient system capable of responding to regional and global developments while strengthening the UAE’s readiness to adapt to shifts in international trade.
He added that the UAE remains focused on diversifying import sources, expanding global trade and investment partnerships, and strengthening international cooperation to ensure sustainable access to vital goods.