UAE rejects unilateral approach to Strait of Hormuz security

UAE President’s adviser links navigation safety to global economic stability
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said on Friday that ongoing discussions on the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz highlight the importance of collective international action and adherence to international law.
In a post on X, Gargash said these principles remain the main guarantee for freedom of navigation through the vital waterway, which is key to regional stability and the global economy in the post-war phase.
He added that the current situation underscores the need for a coordinated international approach.
Gargash also criticised any unilateral arrangements, saying they could not be relied upon following what he described as Iran’s aggression against its neighbours.