UAE rejects unilateral approach to Strait of Hormuz security

Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said on Friday that ongoing discussions on the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz highlight the importance of collective international action and adherence to international law.

In a post on X, Gargash said these principles remain the main guarantee for freedom of navigation through the vital waterway, which is key to regional stability and the global economy in the post-war phase.

Gargash also criticised any unilateral arrangements, saying they could not be relied upon following what he described as Iran’s aggression against its neighbours.

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