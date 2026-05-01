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UAE rejects unilateral approach to Strait of Hormuz security

UAE President’s adviser links navigation safety to global economic stability

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said on Friday that ongoing discussions on the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz highlight the importance of collective international action and adherence to international law.

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In a post on X, Gargash said these principles remain the main guarantee for freedom of navigation through the vital waterway, which is key to regional stability and the global economy in the post-war phase.

He added that the current situation underscores the need for a coordinated international approach.

Gargash also criticised any unilateral arrangements, saying they could not be relied upon following what he described as Iran’s aggression against its neighbours.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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