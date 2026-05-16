Oman committee to meet for Dhu Al Hijjah crescent sighting

Supreme committee convenes Sunday to confirm start of final Islamic lunar month
Muscat: The Supreme Committee for the Sighting of the Crescent of Dhu Al Hijjah for the year 1447 AH will meet on Sunday evening at the General Diwan of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, according to Oman News Agency.
The committee has called on citizens and residents to observe and report sightings of the crescent as part of the official moon sighting process.
The meeting will help determine the start of the Dhu Al Hijjah month, which marks the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE have also called for the Dhu Al Hijjah moon sighting on May 17, aligning regional efforts to determine the start of the Islamic month.