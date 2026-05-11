Dhu Al Hijjah moon sighting event on May 17, likely Eid Al Adha date revealed

The event, being organised by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department at the Jebel Nazwa Trail, will commence at 5pm and continue until the completion of the moon sighting after sunset.

The event is expected to attract strong public participation, reflecting the community’s engagement with religious occasions and highlighting the significance of crescent sighting as one of the established Islamic traditions associated with the beginning of Hijri months.

Dr. Hamad Mohammed Saleh, Head of the Timings and Crescent Observation Section at the Department and Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Crescent Sighting Committee, affirmed that organising this event embodies the department’s commitment to its role in reviving Islamic rituals through a scientific approach that combines Sharia-based observation with astronomical standards. He noted that the initiative represents an important opportunity to revive this Sunnah, enhance public awareness of the importance of crescent sighting through modern astronomical methods, and strengthen the connection to the community’s religious heritage.

Based on these calculations, the Day of Arafah, which falls on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah, will be on Tuesday, May 26.

Therefore, it is very likely that the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah will be confirmed as Monday, May 18.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the new moon for the month of Dhul Hijjah will be born on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at exactly 12:01 AM after midnight, UAE time.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.