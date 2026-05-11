Dhu Al Hijjah moon sighting event on May 17, likely Eid Al Adha date revealed

Eid Al Adha is observed on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah
Authorities in Dubai will hold an event to sight the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent on May 17, 2026.
The event, being organised by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department at the Jebel Nazwa Trail, will commence at 5pm and continue until the completion of the moon sighting after sunset.
The event is expected to attract strong public participation, reflecting the community’s engagement with religious occasions and highlighting the significance of crescent sighting as one of the established Islamic traditions associated with the beginning of Hijri months.
Dr. Hamad Mohammed Saleh, Head of the Timings and Crescent Observation Section at the Department and Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Crescent Sighting Committee, affirmed that organising this event embodies the department’s commitment to its role in reviving Islamic rituals through a scientific approach that combines Sharia-based observation with astronomical standards. He noted that the initiative represents an important opportunity to revive this Sunnah, enhance public awareness of the importance of crescent sighting through modern astronomical methods, and strengthen the connection to the community’s religious heritage.
The department has invited the public to participate in the event with their families and children.
Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the new moon for the month of Dhul Hijjah will be born on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at exactly 12:01 AM after midnight, UAE time.
Therefore, it is very likely that the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah will be confirmed as Monday, May 18.
Based on these calculations, the Day of Arafah, which falls on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah, will be on Tuesday, May 26.
Meanwhile, Eid Al Adha, which is observed on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, will begin at sunrise on Wednesday, May 27.