Three killed as flash floods hit Oman’s Barka region

Search teams recover missing woman's body; Royal Oman Police urge caution
Dubai: Search teams in Oman have recovered the body of a woman who went missing after a vehicle was swept away by flash floods in the Wilayat of Barka, as severe weather continues to affect several parts of the Sultanate.
The Search and Rescue Sector confirmed the discovery following intensive operations in areas hit by heavy rainfall, where overflowing wadis and strong currents created dangerous conditions.
The victim, identified as Ramlath, was travelling with a group during the Eid Al Fitr holiday when their vehicle was caught in a sudden surge of floodwater while attempting to cross a wadi.
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Authorities had earlier confirmed the deaths of two Indian expatriates from Kerala, Yusuf, 38, and Shamla, 32, in the same incident.
The group had been travelling in a Nissan Patrol carrying nine passengers when rapidly rising floodwaters overwhelmed the vehicle.
Six people, including four children, managed to escape, while the others were swept away by the current.
The incident comes as Oman faces a powerful low-pressure weather system bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds across multiple governorates, causing flash floods and disrupting movement in affected areas.
The Royal Oman Police (ROP) urged residents to follow safety precautions as the unstable weather continues, warning against approaching wadis and flood-prone areas where sudden water surges can occur.
Authorities also called on parents to closely supervise children and prevent them from playing near floodwaters or wadi channels, stressing the speed at which conditions can become life-threatening.
Residents were further advised to remain indoors during heavy rainfall and avoid unnecessary travel as part of broader efforts to minimise risks.
Oman’s meteorological authorities have also issued alerts for heavy rainfall across several governorates, including Muscat, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, North and South Al Sharqiyah, South Al Batinah, Musandam, Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah and Al Wusta.
Forecasts warn of thunderstorms, strong downdraft winds and the possibility of hail in some areas, raising the risk of further flash flooding in valleys and low-lying areas.