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Four children killed as abandoned building collapses in Rustaq, Oman

Three more children critically injured in accident at deserted building

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Royal Oman Police launch investigation after abandoned structure falls while children played.
Royal Oman Police launch investigation after abandoned structure falls while children played.
X/@RoyalOmanPolice

Dubai: Four children were killed and three others seriously injured after an abandoned building collapsed  while they were playing inside it in Oman’s Wilayat of Rustaq, security authorities said on Sunday.

According to the Royal Oman Police (ROP), the incident occurred in the Al Haimli area, where a group of seven children had entered a deserted structure to play.

The building suddenly collapsed, killing four of the children at the scene. The three others sustained critical injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment.

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Authorities said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials have not released further details, but the incident has raised concerns over the safety of abandoned structures and access to such sites.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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