Three more children critically injured in accident at deserted building
Dubai: Four children were killed and three others seriously injured after an abandoned building collapsed while they were playing inside it in Oman’s Wilayat of Rustaq, security authorities said on Sunday.
According to the Royal Oman Police (ROP), the incident occurred in the Al Haimli area, where a group of seven children had entered a deserted structure to play.
The building suddenly collapsed, killing four of the children at the scene. The three others sustained critical injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment.
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Authorities said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Officials have not released further details, but the incident has raised concerns over the safety of abandoned structures and access to such sites.