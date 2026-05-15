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Four expats die from carbon monoxide poisoning inside vehicle in Oman 

The victims suffocated after inhaling toxic gases emitted from the vehicle’s exhaust

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The Royal Oman Police issued a public safety warning urging residents not to sleep inside vehicles while engines are running or leave vehicles operating in enclosed spaces.
The Royal Oman Police issued a public safety warning urging residents not to sleep inside vehicles while engines are running or leave vehicles operating in enclosed spaces.
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 Dubai: Four Asian expatriates died from carbon monoxide poisoning after inhaling exhaust fumes inside a running vehicle in Al Musannah in Oman’s South Al Batinah Governorate, the Royal Oman Police said on Friday.

Police said emergency teams responded to a report in Al Musannah, where the four individuals were found dead inside the vehicle.

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According to preliminary investigations, the victims suffocated after inhaling toxic gases emitted from the vehicle’s exhaust while the engine remained running in a closed or poorly ventilated environment.

Following the incident, the Royal Oman Police issued a public safety warning urging residents not to sleep inside vehicles while engines are running or leave vehicles operating in enclosed spaces.

Police stressed that exhaust emissions can rapidly lead to fatal carbon monoxide poisoning, particularly in areas lacking proper ventilation.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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