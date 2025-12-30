GOLD/FOREX
Oman police detain 26 over illegal border crossings in Musandam

Security measures remain tight in Oman to prevent unauthorised entry and exit

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
For illustrative purposes only.
Dubai: Police in the Musandam Governorate have detained 26 individuals in connection with two separate attempts to breach the Sultanate’s borders.

According to a statement released by the Musandam Governorate Police Command on X (formerly Twitter), 22 individuals of Asian nationality were intercepted and arrested while attempting to infiltrate the country. In a related enforcement action, officers apprehended four people who were found attempting to leave the territory illegally.

While the specific identities and points of origin of those detained have not been disclosed, officials confirmed that the group is currently in custody.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) stated that the necessary legal proceedings are now being finalised against all 26 suspects. This latest round of arrests follows a series of regional efforts to curb human trafficking and irregular migration across the Gulf’s maritime and land borders.

Authorities have reiterated that security measures remain tight in the border provinces to prevent unauthorised entry and exit.

