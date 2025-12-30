Oman police detain 26 over illegal border crossings in Musandam

According to a statement released by the Musandam Governorate Police Command on X (formerly Twitter), 22 individuals of Asian nationality were intercepted and arrested while attempting to infiltrate the country. In a related enforcement action, officers apprehended four people who were found attempting to leave the territory illegally.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) stated that the necessary legal proceedings are now being finalised against all 26 suspects. This latest round of arrests follows a series of regional efforts to curb human trafficking and irregular migration across the Gulf’s maritime and land borders.

While the specific identities and points of origin of those detained have not been disclosed, officials confirmed that the group is currently in custody.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.