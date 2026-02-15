Police confirm action against women for immodest clothing
Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have stopped a group of women of Asian and Arab origin for appearing in public wearing what authorities described as immodest clothing.
The women were also reported to be engaging in behaviour considered contrary to public morals and standards of decency.
The incident took place in a public area, drawing attention from local authorities. The ROP shared details of the action on their official social media account.
According to the post, legal proceedings against the women are currently being completed. The police did not provide further details about the case.