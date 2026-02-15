GOLD/FOREX
Oman police stop women over immodest clothing, public behaviour

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Authorities cite public morals and standards of decency.
Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have stopped a group of women of Asian and Arab origin for appearing in public wearing what authorities described as immodest clothing.

The women were also reported to be engaging in behaviour considered contrary to public morals and standards of decency.

The incident took place in a public area, drawing attention from local authorities. The ROP shared details of the action on their official social media account.

According to the post, legal proceedings against the women are currently being completed. The police did not provide further details about the case.

