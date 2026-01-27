GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Heavy rain sparks dangerous wadi flows as Oman urges public to stay alert

Civil Defence urges motorists, families to avoid flooded roads and wadis as rain continues

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The CDAA warned against attempting to cross flooded roads or approaching water bodies, citing serious safety risks.
The CDAA warned against attempting to cross flooded roads or approaching water bodies, citing serious safety risks.
Oman News Agency/X

Dubai: Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) has urged the public to exercise extreme caution and comply with official safety instructions as heavy rainfall continues to affect parts of the Sultanate, leading to active and potentially dangerous wadi flows.

In a statement, the authority stressed that adherence to alerts and guidance issued through official channels is vital to protecting lives and property, underlining the importance of public cooperation during adverse weather conditions.

Motorists were advised to reduce speed, maintain safe distances between vehicles and avoid low-lying areas and locations prone to water accumulation. Parents were also urged to closely supervise children and prevent them from playing near wadis or standing water.

The CDAA warned against attempting to cross flooded roads or approaching water bodies, citing serious safety risks. In emergencies, the public should call 9999 or 2434 3666.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Man loses car ownership claim after registering vehicle in friend’s name

59 expats jailed, deported in Oman over Dec 25 riots

2m read
Oman

Oman sets January 2026 public holidays under new policy

1m read
The Philippines is frequented by typhoons, floods, earthquakes. While these can be solved by engineers, there's a bigger disaster: the culture of kickbacks and impunity, a head-scratcher for many. Photo: An aerial view of the Luneta Park in Manila.

Philippines: Stuck in Manila, elite-driven growth model

7m read
Pumps, tankers and specialised machinery were deployed to remove standing water, allowing traffic and daily activity to resume in full.

Fujairah: Swift action restores normalcy after downpour

2m read