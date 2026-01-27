Heavy rain sparks dangerous wadi flows as Oman urges public to stay alert

Civil Defence urges motorists, families to avoid flooded roads and wadis as rain continues
Dubai: Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) has urged the public to exercise extreme caution and comply with official safety instructions as heavy rainfall continues to affect parts of the Sultanate, leading to active and potentially dangerous wadi flows.
In a statement, the authority stressed that adherence to alerts and guidance issued through official channels is vital to protecting lives and property, underlining the importance of public cooperation during adverse weather conditions.
Motorists were advised to reduce speed, maintain safe distances between vehicles and avoid low-lying areas and locations prone to water accumulation. Parents were also urged to closely supervise children and prevent them from playing near wadis or standing water.
The CDAA warned against attempting to cross flooded roads or approaching water bodies, citing serious safety risks. In emergencies, the public should call 9999 or 2434 3666.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox