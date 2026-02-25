ROG and KOJIMA bring the limited-edition Flow Z13-KJP to the UAE

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the UAE pre-order availability of the highly anticipated ROG Flow Z13-KJP, a limited-edition gaming tablet developed in collaboration with KOJIMA Productions. First unveiled globally earlier this year, the device brings together bold artistic design and serious portable performance for gamers and creators who demand flexibility without compromise.

Built around the philosophy of 'For Ludens Who Dare', the Flow Z13-KJP celebrates players and creators who push boundaries, combining ROG’s engineering expertise with KOJIMA Production’ visionary storytelling.

A design that tells a story

The Flow Z13-KJP stands apart with a chassis conceptualised by legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa, capturing the futuristic spirit of Ludens through angular detailing, premium materials, and distinctive visual accents.

More than just a performance device, the Z13-KJP is designed as a collectible statement piece for fans of both ROG and KOJIMA Productions — complete with exclusive packaging, custom accessories, and a unique Armoury Crate theme.