ROG and KOJIMA bring the limited-edition Flow Z13-KJP to the UAE

UAE pre-orders are now live, available at ASUS eShop and Virgin Megastores
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the UAE pre-order availability of the highly anticipated ROG Flow Z13-KJP, a limited-edition gaming tablet developed in collaboration with KOJIMA Productions. First unveiled globally earlier this year, the device brings together bold artistic design and serious portable performance for gamers and creators who demand flexibility without compromise.
Built around the philosophy of 'For Ludens Who Dare', the Flow Z13-KJP celebrates players and creators who push boundaries, combining ROG’s engineering expertise with KOJIMA Production’ visionary storytelling.
The Flow Z13-KJP stands apart with a chassis conceptualised by legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa, capturing the futuristic spirit of Ludens through angular detailing, premium materials, and distinctive visual accents.
More than just a performance device, the Z13-KJP is designed as a collectible statement piece for fans of both ROG and KOJIMA Productions — complete with exclusive packaging, custom accessories, and a unique Armoury Crate theme.
At the heart of the device is the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor paired with Radeon 8060S Graphics, delivering high-end gaming and creative performance in an ultra-compact footprint.
The Flow Z13-KJP features a unified memory architecture with up to 128GB LPDDR5X, dynamically allocating resources between CPU and GPU workloads to optimize performance across gaming, content creation, and AI tasks.
With up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance, the device is also ready for next-generation AI workflows, enabling users to run advanced models locally while maintaining strong power efficiency.
Designed as a true 2-in-1 powerhouse, the Flow Z13-KJP adapts easily to different usage scenarios — from traditional keyboard productivity to touchscreen creativity and controller-based gaming.
The 13.4-inch 2.5K 180Hz ROG Nebula Display delivers vibrant colour accuracy and ultra-smooth motion, making it equally suited for immersive gameplay and detailed creative work.
Advanced cooling with a vapor chamber and second generation Arc Flow Fans ensures the device stays cool and quiet even under heavy workloads, while Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and Dolby Atmos audio complete the premium experience.
For the UAE launch, the ROG Flow Z13-KJP arrives as a true limited-edition collectible, featuring exclusive collaboration elements designed for fans of both ROG and KOJIMA Productions.
Each unit includes a custom KJP carrying case and premium packaging, an exclusive Armoury Crate theme, distinctive Ludens-inspired design accents, and a Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC game code.
To further enhance the ownership experience, the device is backed by ASUS Perfect Warranty for added peace of mind, while customers can also join ROG Elite Rewards to unlock exclusive benefits, points, and member-only perks within the ROG ecosystem.
The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is now available for pre-order in the UAE starting February 24, 2026.
The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is available at ASUS eShop and Virgin Megastores across the UAE, starting from Dh14,999.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.