Universal basic income vs universal high income: What's the difference?

Basic cash payment to all adults vs 'high basic income': Where to get the trillions from
Is it possible to pay everyone on the planet — all adults — a universal basic income (UBI) without conditions, without expecting them to do do any work, or even if they're rich?
It's like the ultimate socialist utopia.
And what if, beyond UBI, a universal high income (UHI) is made possible by the AI and robot-driven economy, in which every person gets a guaranteed monthly income that's actually beyond their need?
It all sounds crazy right now.
First, let's tackle what UBI and UHI are, and where the world currently stands:
Several countries have rolled out "conditional cash transfers" (CCTs): Mexico (Progresa/Oportunidades/Prospera), Brazil (Bolsa Família), Colombia (Familias en Acción), Philippines (4Ps), Jamaica (PATH) and the USA (Opportunity NYC).
But what if it is made unconditional?
The concept behind UBI is this: provide a modest, unconditional cash payment to all adults.
UHI, on the other hand, envisions the same structure but scaled to a generous level meeting or exceeding living costs.
The core difference lies in amount: UBI acts as a poverty floor (e.g., $1,000/month US pilots), stackable with earnings; high basic income (UHI) aims higher (e.g., $2,000-3,000/month) for full security without work dependency.
UHI aims higher (e.g., $2,000-3,000/month) for full security without work dependency.
UBI delivers periodic, individual cash payments universally — no means test, work requirement, or conditions.
Recipients keep 100% of extra earnings; it's a foundation atop wages/investments.
Pilots (Alaska dividend, Iran partial) show reduced poverty, better health, but funding caps size (e.g., GDP per capita limit).
UHI retains UBI's universality but boosts the amount for "high" living standards — covering rent, food, transport fully.
While critics note practicality limits (e.g., 100% GDP per capita max), proponents see the "global carbon tax" as a massive windfall to fund UBI/UHI.
Moreover, proponents see AI and automation as enablers in sharing wealth dividend.
But no full implementations, and UBI trials only average lower amounts in a relatively small communities and implementing a "global carbon tax" requires closer intergovernment coordination, its "universality" is seen as a pie in the sky.
Even more fascinating is the idea on how to pay for UBI or UHI: Science Daily estimates that a "global carbon tax" could make it possible.
With such a global tax, it could generate $2-5 trillion annually to anchor high basic income (UHI) funding, scaling with price levels and coverage.
At $135/tonne of CO2 — generally aligned with Paris goals — a full global scheme on 35-40Gt emissions yields could generate ~$5 trillion per year initially.
As the global decarbonisation drive marches on, and renewables ramp up, carbon tax could then taper. Emissions could go down by up to 20%-50% by 2030-2050.
Projected Carbon Tax Revenue Breakdown
|Price (USD/tCO2)
|Coverage
|Annual Yield (Trillion USD)
|Monthly UHI per Person
|$50
|24% (current)
|0.9-1.0
|$10-12
|$100
|100% fossil
|3.7
|$40
|$135
|Full (w/ borders)
|4.7-5.0
|$50-70
While Norway does not have a national UBI system, it has a robust welfare state with various benefits — including social assistance (Økonomisk Stønad), ensuring a safety net and basic necessities for those in need.
Though some researchers note these minimum incomes can still fall short, Norway's strong existing system makes full implementation of a UBI unlikely, as it already has a hybrid one, with political support focused on adapting trials to their current framework rather than replacing it.
Universal Income Support: Norway provides universal income insurance for most economic risks, creating a strong social safety net.
Social assistance (Økonomisk Stønad): This is Norway's main minimum income scheme, offering subsistence and housing allowances for those with insufficient income, but sometimes amounts are insufficient.
Activation: Benefits often come with requirements to seek work or participate in employment programs, unlike true UBI, which is unconditional.
Sovereign Wealth Fund: Norway uses oil wealth to fund its long-term welfare, rather than distributing it as a universal payment.
The well-established welfare system in many countries already covers many needs, reducing the perceived urgency for a full UBI.
While some parties flirt with the idea, there's no strong political push for a nationwide UBI, though pilot projects inspired by UBI principles are considered.
In essence, Norwegians rely on a comprehensive social security system rather than a single, unconditional basic income payment.
Debates over UBI and the more provocative idea of a UHI often swing between optimism and skepticism.
On one end, UBI is framed as a practical response to automation, precarious work, and widening inequality. On the other, critics see it as fiscally unrealistic, politically fragile, or insufficient to solve structural poverty.
The notion of a Universal High Income pushes the conversation further into the realm of aspiration: not just preventing destitution, but guaranteeing broad prosperity.
Evidence from cash transfer programs, pilot UBI trials, and decades of research on conditional and unconditional transfers suggests that giving people money does improve well-being, health, educational outcomes, and economic stability.
What remains contested is scale.
Small pilots are affordable and effective; national, permanent schemes require vast and durable public financing, tax reform, and political consensus that few countries have sustained over time.
UBI, then, is not pure fantasy — but it is not a simple switch governments can flip. It demands trade-offs: between universality and targeting, between adequacy and affordability, and between cash transfers and public services.
A Universal High Income, by contrast, remains largely aspirational under current economic models, unless paired with profound shifts in productivity, taxation, and wealth distribution.
So is it a pie in the sky? Not entirely.
UBI is increasingly viewed as a serious policy tool, tested and refined in real settings. But turning it into a permanent, generous income floor for entire populations — and elevating it into a universal prosperity guarantee — remains a challenge that is as political as it is economic.