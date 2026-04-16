UAE expands financial ties with global partners during Washington meetings
Dubai: The UAE has held a series of high-level meetings with global finance leaders in Washington, focusing on strengthening financial partnerships, expanding tax frameworks and reinforcing its role in supporting international financial stability.
The discussions took place on the sidelines of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund meetings, with the UAE delegation led by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.
Officials from the US, UK, France, Canada, Argentina, Switzerland and Norway took part in the bilateral engagements, reflecting the UAE’s continued push to deepen its financial and economic ties across major markets.
A central theme across the meetings was the expansion of investment promotion and protection agreements, alongside efforts to strengthen double taxation avoidance frameworks.
These agreements are seen as key tools in facilitating cross-border investment, reducing regulatory friction and creating clearer structures for businesses operating across jurisdictions.
Discussions also explored ways to enhance financial and tax cooperation, with a focus on aligning policies and strengthening institutional linkages.
Talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent centred on strengthening strategic cooperation across financial and economic sectors, with Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama also present.
Al Hussaini noted that participation in the G20 finance track reflects the depth of ties between the two countries and the UAE’s growing role within global financial discussions.
He said the meeting provided an opportunity to align views on financial priorities and examine approaches that support stability across regional markets.
Meetings with France and the United Kingdom focused on building on existing financial partnerships and expanding cooperation across shared areas of interest.
Both sides highlighted the importance of continued coordination on global financial issues and maintaining strong institutional connections.
Engagements with Canada followed a similar direction, with both countries looking to strengthen frameworks that support financial sustainability and economic growth.
Talks with Argentina reflected recent momentum in bilateral relations, particularly following the implementation of an investment promotion agreement in 2024.
Discussions covered ways to build on that framework and strengthen tax cooperation, supporting investment flows and business activity between the two countries.
Meetings with Switzerland and Norway focused on regulatory coordination and expanding institutional collaboration, with both sides expressing interest in developing new avenues for financial partnership.
The meetings form part of a wider strategy to position the UAE as a central player in global financial networks, with a focus on building partnerships that support stability and long-term growth.