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UAE deepens global finance ties in Washington talks

UAE expands financial ties with global partners during Washington meetings

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai: The UAE has held a series of high-level meetings with global finance leaders in Washington, focusing on strengthening financial partnerships, expanding tax frameworks and reinforcing its role in supporting international financial stability.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund meetings, with the UAE delegation led by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

Officials from the US, UK, France, Canada, Argentina, Switzerland and Norway took part in the bilateral engagements, reflecting the UAE’s continued push to deepen its financial and economic ties across major markets.

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Focus on investment and tax frameworks

A central theme across the meetings was the expansion of investment promotion and protection agreements, alongside efforts to strengthen double taxation avoidance frameworks.

These agreements are seen as key tools in facilitating cross-border investment, reducing regulatory friction and creating clearer structures for businesses operating across jurisdictions.

Discussions also explored ways to enhance financial and tax cooperation, with a focus on aligning policies and strengthening institutional linkages.

Engagement with the US

Talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent centred on strengthening strategic cooperation across financial and economic sectors, with Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama also present.

Al Hussaini noted that participation in the G20 finance track reflects the depth of ties between the two countries and the UAE’s growing role within global financial discussions.

He said the meeting provided an opportunity to align views on financial priorities and examine approaches that support stability across regional markets.

Strengthening ties with Europe and Canada

Meetings with France and the United Kingdom focused on building on existing financial partnerships and expanding cooperation across shared areas of interest.

Both sides highlighted the importance of continued coordination on global financial issues and maintaining strong institutional connections.

Engagements with Canada followed a similar direction, with both countries looking to strengthen frameworks that support financial sustainability and economic growth.

Expanding cooperation

Talks with Argentina reflected recent momentum in bilateral relations, particularly following the implementation of an investment promotion agreement in 2024.

Discussions covered ways to build on that framework and strengthen tax cooperation, supporting investment flows and business activity between the two countries.

Meetings with Switzerland and Norway focused on regulatory coordination and expanding institutional collaboration, with both sides expressing interest in developing new avenues for financial partnership.

The meetings form part of a wider strategy to position the UAE as a central player in global financial networks, with a focus on building partnerships that support stability and long-term growth.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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