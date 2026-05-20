Adeeb Ahamed named to Washington Post Intelligence Council on AI and Technology

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Ahamed said: “The future of artificial intelligence will be shaped by regions that are able to combine innovation, infrastructure and global connectivity at scale. The GCC and the broader Middle East are increasingly emerging as one of those centres, driven by ambitious technology agendas, forward-looking leadership and rapidly evolving financial ecosystems. I look forward to contributing a perspective from a region that sits at the intersection of global commerce, finance and human mobility, where digital infrastructure and financial innovation are evolving at remarkable speed.”