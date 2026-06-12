Qatar rejects Washington Post allegations on LNG shutdown, calls report ‘unfounded’ and misleading

Qatar defends LNG shutdown as safety move, rejects claims of political motives
The International Media Office of the State of Qatar has categorically rejected allegations published by The Washington Post on 12 June, describing them as “entirely unfounded”.
The claims suggested that operational decisions on energy production were coordinated with Iran or influenced by the conflict, which Qatar strongly denied.
Officials said such suggestions were “implausible”, noting that Qatar was actively defending its territory against Iranian missile attacks at the time of the reported events.
The media office said the allegations were based on material from actors seeking to undermine mediation efforts aimed at ending the conflict, damage Qatar’s reputation, and weaken its strategic partnership with the United States.
It added that the narrative presented by The Washington Post had shifted over time but remained “fundamentally unchanged” despite clarifications provided.
Qatar also rejected claims that it exaggerated or fabricated damage to the Ras Laffan LNG facility as a pretext for closure.
Officials said the declaration of force majeure on LNG contracts followed immediate safety concerns after the outbreak of the conflict, with threat assessments identifying a credible risk to human life at key energy facilities.
The statement emphasised that the decision was driven by employee safety and security considerations.
QatarEnergy, the state-owned energy company, said it has a long-standing policy of avoiding political involvement and firmly denied any suggestion that it misrepresented the reasons for suspending operations.
The company said its communication was based on factual assessments and operational safety requirements.
Qatar stressed that it will always prioritise the safety of its people over commercial interests, calling any attempt to reinterpret the decision “baseless”.
It warned that mischaracterising the situation risks misleading readers and distorting the facts.
The statement also criticised The Washington Post, saying respected international media outlets have a responsibility to maintain high standards of accuracy, particularly in coverage of sensitive geopolitical issues.
Qatar said it was “deeply regrettable” that the publication had, in its view, allowed itself to be used as a conduit for disinformation, thereby failing its readers and amplifying false claims.